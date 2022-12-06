Destiny 2 new season announced, comes with new Ubisoft-themed armor

New missions, armor, weapons, and Assassin's Creed-themed gear

Destiny 2 is one of the biggest live-service games in the world, and it’s only getting bigger with the release of the latest season of content for The Witch Queen players: Season of the Seraph.

This new season begins today and lasts until February 28, 2023, and introduces new game modes and missions, in addition to continuing the series’ epic story.

The best PC games to play now (; 2:50)

Players that participate in the Season of the Seraph activities are known as Seraphs, and will be able to take part in numerous events alongside fellow Seraphs.

These include the new Heist Battlegrounds – a matchmade activity that will provide a new Raid-like experience for players – a new Exotic Mission known as Operation: Seraph’s Shield, and more.

If you’re interested primarily in new powerful weapons, then the Revision Zero is for you, and you can unlock multiple catalysts to increase its total power over time.

Of course, there’s loads of new armor for players to equip too, including a new collaboration with Ubisoft which sees armor based on the Assassin’s Creed franchise make their way into the game.

But long-time Destiny players might be most excited for the return of the Rose Hand Cannon, one of the first Legendary rewards to be added to the new Crucible Competitive Division.

Season of the Seraph is just the latest season of content to come to Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and we’ll get more details on the activities available as the season progresses.