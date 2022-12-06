Another list involving B1G players came out on Friday. The Football Writers Association of America released their 2022 All-America Team with 16 total B1G players featured. There were first and second teams chosen for offense, defense, and specialists. The B1G actually had the most players selected on the first team by any conference with nine total. The B1G also had the most players make the second team as well with seven.

