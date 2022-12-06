Read full article on original website
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State
Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Nebraska edge rusher becomes 10th Husker on scholarship to enter transfer portal
Nebraska can’t seem to catch a break. The latest debacle deals in the transfer portal where the program saw its 10th scholarship player enter the portal in the last two weeks. Jimari Butler, an edge rusher from Mobile, Alabama is the latest to announce he is leaving Lincoln. Butler...
5 Head Coaching Candidates for Purdue
A look at five potential names for the Purdue head coaching job
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
4 B1G assistants, former interim HC on list of potential replacements for Jeff Brohm at Purdue
Jeff Brohm is going to be leaving Purdue for his alma mater Louisville. Following the news, Lafayette Journal and Carrier’s Sam King produced a list of potential replacements for Brohm. The Boilermakers could make an inside hire to fill the head coaching position. This could be the case for...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son
Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school. Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025. "I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son...
3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job
Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
FWAA unveils 2022 All-America Team with 16 B1G standouts featured
Another list involving B1G players came out on Friday. The Football Writers Association of America released their 2022 All-America Team with 16 total B1G players featured. There were first and second teams chosen for offense, defense, and specialists. The B1G actually had the most players selected on the first team by any conference with nine total. The B1G also had the most players make the second team as well with seven.
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Texas A&M To Interview Former FBS Coach For Offensive Coordinator
The Aggies might have their new offensive coordinator.
College football transfer portal tracker: DJ Uiagalelei and latest names making decisions
The 2022-23 college football transfer portal now includes some absolutely huge names. It is led by Clemson quarterback and former
Five-star OT Samson Okunlola sets announcement date
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will officially visit Florida this weekend -- his second trip to campus in a month -- and then settle in to make his college decision. Miami and Michigan State are also heavily involved and Ohio State and Alabama are also keeping in touch with the...
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
