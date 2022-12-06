ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 8

Lamon Brown
3d ago

The article should have read. Why does Alabama have so many players in the transfer portal? Because if it was Ohio State it would've read just that.✌🏿❤️✊🏿

Reply(3)
2
 

The Comeback

Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast

The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
LSUCountry

NEWS: LSU DE Desmond Little Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU defensive end Desmond Little has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. This season, the Alabama native totaled six tackles in seven games played while breaking up a pass against Southern. In 2021, Little tallied 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in five games.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY

