Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Whitmer awards $3.3M to rebuild local roads
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $3.3 million in grants to help rebuild local roads in nine areas across Michigan. “Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” Whitmer said.
WNEM
Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
WNEM
Michigan receives grant to expand Baby Court programs
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The State of Michigan has received a grant that will enable the expansion of local programs that aim to keep families and young children together. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) received a five-year grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to provide funding to support Infant-Toddler Court Programs (Baby Court) in Wayne county and two other counties yet to be determined. The grant will also support the sustainability of Baby Court in more counties beyond the funding period, the state said.
WNEM
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
WNEM
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.
WNEM
Light snow Saturday night, low impacts for roadways expected
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Not many around Mid-Michigan saw snowfall on Friday, it was a very low-impact event where dry air won out in many cases. There is another round of light snow on the way for our area tonight, this time around everyone has a better chance at seeing that snow move in. Impacts are still expected to be kept to a minimum. A quiet stretch of weather moves back in Sunday through Tuesday.
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
Comments / 0