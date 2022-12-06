ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Hog population control efforts continue in city

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hAPv_0jZAv5Pw00

After an agreement was signed in June with Wildlife Damage Management Biologist Adam Henry to help control the wild hog population within the city of Graham, control efforts continue.

The Graham Police Department made a post on their social media page Wednesday, May 25, stating they were developing a solution to address the increasing feral hog problem within the city of Graham.

The city, in partnership with the Young County Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and a contractor with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), hosted a town hall meeting Thursday, June 6 at North Central Texas College discussing feral hogs and the damage they caused within the city.

Graham Police Department Chief Brent Bullock recently gave an update to City Manager Eric Garretty on the progress made by Henry. He said since the agreement was made Henry has worked on different ways to rid the city of the animals.

“He has now got different ways that he can try to rid us of these animals, these hogs. He has the ability to set a trap that he’s brought in. (...) He’s got a specific way he’s got to do it to try to get the hogs used to the trap. I mean, they’re pretty smart so he tries to get them used to the trap and then they start coming in regularly to feed. At that point is when he can usually trap them,” Bullock said.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, of the four-to-five million feral hogs in the country, an estimated 2.6 million reside in the state of Texas and can be found in 99% of its counties. The extension service states that feral hogs cause an estimated $52 million in damages to the Texas agricultural enterprises each year as well as damage to landscapes in both suburban and rural areas.

“It comes in cycles. It comes in the spring and in the fall it seems like they get a lot worse. And there will be a break between the two,” Bullock said. “At one point, we were having our officers dispatch them if an officer saw one. (...) Again, it kind of opens us up to a liability as far as shooting a gun. We have to be responsible also. I think until it gets bigger and (...) the state steps up and tries to do something to help control the population, I think it’s just gonna be a constant battle. (...) I’ve heard it compared to fire ants, there’s just gonna just be tons of them and if you try to get rid of them in one spot, then they’re gonna move to another one. So I don’t really know what the solution is at this point other than just to help control the population right now.”

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 7 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

Related
Graham Leader

City alternate water line project changes scope

The Graham City Council approved Graham City Manager Eric Garretty to negotiate and conclude a professional service agreement with Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper Engineers for engineering and design services to modify the scope of work for the proposed alternate city water line project.Garretty said Thursday, Dec. 8 that the original alternate water line project, estimated at $4.5 million, has increased in cost substantially requiring a change in the scope of the project.“I was at a meeting where the cost estimate had gone up to $8.3 million. If you recall, when (the council) talked about this back in April and May,...
GRAHAM, TX
Breckenridge Texan

State Rep. Glenn Rogers: Water is Life

Years ago, on a veterinary mission trip to Haiti, I was astonished when I witnessed a daily routine in the village where we worked. Early in the mornings, villagers walked for miles and miles to a stream to gather water. They carried huge jars, filled them up with water, and balanced them on the tops of their heads to make the journey homeward. This act required immense balance, because any drop of water that was lost on the trek would mean one less drop they could have to quench their thirst. Literally hours per day were spent in the pursuit and transport of water. As a rancher, rain and water availability is a daily discussion, but watching this ordeal intensified my understanding that water is humanity’s source of life, and the average American takes it for granted.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community. She’s building small luxury homes in the neighborhood she grew up in. Neighbors have different opinions about the project. Residents who said they remember what the east side...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Oliva-Reyes takes plea for smuggling of persons

Terry Isreal Oliva-Reyes pleaded guilty to smuggling of persons, a third degree felony, Thursday, Nov. 29. The guilty plea was part of a plea deal between Oliva-Reyes and the 90th Judicial District Court.Following his guilty plea, Oliva-Reyes was placed on a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and released to ICE custody Friday, Dec 2, according to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock.If he were to return to Texas, Oliva-Reyes would still be subject to the plea agreement of three years of deferred adjudication community supervision, a $500 fine and $305 in court costs. Additionally, he would be ordered to perform 160 hours of community service as part of 39 conditions of community supervision. He faced between two and 10 years imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a fine of up to $10,000.Oliva-Reyes was arrested and seven others were detained Sunday, July 24, following a traffic stop at Hwy. 114 and Hwy. 16. According to a press release from YCSO, the group was pulled over in a silver Honda SUV for a traffic violation at approximately 10:30 a.m.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 10 edition of The Graham Leader.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

County, city continue arena lease negotiations

Negotiations remain ongoing between the city of Graham and Young County on a new lease agreement for the Young County Arena. Graham Mayor Neal Blanton, Graham Economic Development Director Grant Ingram and Graham Economic Improvement Corporation President Jack Graham spoke with county commissioners Monday, Nov. 28 on a new lease proposal.An agreement over the ownership and operation of the arena has been a topic of discussion since Blanton and Graham formally requested a deed transfer from the county Dec. 22, 2021. Since 2004, the county has maintained ownership of the arena property, while the city has operated and paid most...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Over 60 years of giving: Cookie Day returns Friday in Graham

, An over 60-year tradition returns this week to Graham as Mary Braddock welcomes the community to her home to receive a sweet treat during Cookie Day. The event began as a family affair, and has since grown into an annual community event where the Braddock family comes together to provide cookies for the community.Cookie Day will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Braddock’s home on 1010 Westwood Drive. Last year, Braddock said the tradition started 63 years ago when she started baking cookies for her family and expanded to invite the community.“I do it every year...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

County historical commission awarded THC matching grant

A funding agreement for a matching grant from the Texas Historical Commission to the Young County Historical commission was approved Monday, Nov. 28. The agreement will be for a planning project involving the 1921 Jail. YCHC was awarded a matching $14,800 grant.YCHC was informed Oct. 20, that it was awarded the Texas Preservation Trust Fund (TPTF) grant. The commission was one of 30 grant applications requesting nearly $800,000 in funds according to THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe in an award letter to YCHC. In total, $271,275 in grants were awarded.The commission will use the funds to hire Komatsu Architecture for...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

GRMC preparing next steps for surgery center project

Graham Regional Medical Center is preparing to take the next steps forward as it plans to transform the former women’s center into a new surgery center. The request for bids is expected to go out later this month with formal interviews taking place in January.GRMC has been working with JDMA Architects based out of Lubbock to draw plans for renovations to the hospital that include expansions to the waiting room and patient registration areas as well as the surgery center.JDMA Senior Principal and Owner Alex Gross updated the GRMC Board of Directors at their monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30.“We had...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

112
Followers
89
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy