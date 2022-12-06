ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell, TX

Steers win three straight at Haskell Tournament

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
The Steers are in the midst of a turnaround season. After struggling most of last season to find wins, the Steers have won three straight games following the completion of the Haskell Tournament Dec 1-3 at Haskell High School.

After a slow start against Seymour in their first game of the tournament, the Steers were unable to overcome a nine-point deficit against the Panthers. The Steers struggled to hit shots in all four quarters of the 75-33 loss.

“Thursday, I don’t think we were ready at all to play,” Steers coach Kris Hise said. “I think we (...) potentially overlooked them and they came out and punched us right in the face. The next day we talked about respecting everybody and coming out and playing and doing your job.”

In the first of two games Friday, Dec. 2, it appeared the Steers learned their lesson in the previous night’s loss. After going into the second quarter tied 12-12, the Steers opened the quarter with an 11-4 scoring run over the first two minutes. Keion Shead opened the quarter with a successful and-one opportunity. After a quick 2-point field goal by the Hornets, Ty Thompson scored, then earned an assist seconds later on a basket by Luke Padron. The fast break basket started with a steal by Shead. The Steers outscored the Hornets 28-11 in the second quarter.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 7 edition of The Graham Leader.

