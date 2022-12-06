Campbell to compete in World Series of Team Roping finale

With the Ariat World Series of Team Roping 2022 finale underway in Las Vegas, for a second straight year, the competition will see representation from Graham. Tyrel Campbell, of Graham, and Mac Fairey, of Moody, will look to defend their #8.5 Ariat World Series of Team Roping championship title when they compete Saturday, Dec. 10.



Campbell, who participates part-time and works in the oil industry by profession, grew up in Ingleside. His love for roping grew on a ranch his father worked on in the town just north of Corpus Christi.



Campbell began competing in youth rodeos at the age of eight and began focusing on team roping as he entered the eighth grade. After graduating high school in 2000, he went to National American University in Rapid City, S.D., on a rodeo scholarship for two years.



“I went on a rodeo scholarship, just like people would go on a football scholarship,” Campbell said. “That’s what got me kicked off and what I really wanted to do. But it takes funds to do that. So I work in the oil field and that’s what pays the bills, but on my time off, that’s what I do, rope, or I try to.”



