Lady Blues compete in Haskel Tournament

The Lady Blues, defensively, has shown potential despite several big losses over the start of the 2022-2023 season. Although the team struggled in the Haskell Tournament Dec. 1-3 with a 1-2 record, the Lady Blues picked up a 31-24 win over Brook Hill in a defensive game to open the tournament.



Abby Osborn, who has shown improvement in her offensive game over the past month, led the Lady Blues with seven points. Both teams struggled to find the basket in the first quarter, with Emi Gordy and Hannah Williams scoring for the Lady Blues.



Scoring picked up for both teams, with a combined 22 points in the second quarter. Ultimately, it was the free throw shooting of Sadie Salazar that made the difference in the fourth quarter. After Osborne scored five of her seven points in the third quarter, the Lady Blues took a two-point lead into the fourth. Salazar shot five-for-six from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Blues earn their second win of the season.



Prior to the Lady Blues’ Dec. 2 game against Merkel, Lady Blues head coach Kyle Wood credited Osborn for her improvement at the varsity level. Wood noted a noticeable increase in confidence and aggressiveness with the ball.



