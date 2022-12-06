ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 11

Acer56
2d ago

Learn how to drive in this weather or leave. This is no better or worse weather that I have experienced in 50+ years of Montana driving. More funds mean more taxes. If you want clear roads move to warmer climates.

Reply
14
Rangler10
2d ago

I think for the most part MDT is doing a great job. I do think their staff needs better pay. Out of Stayers should be required to attend a winter driving course in order to have a DL. As stated above, go back to where you came from, your not making our state better.

Reply
6
Bill Hume
2d ago

it's winter in Montana. if you can't handle it, go back where you came from.

Reply
15
Related
96.7 KISS FM

Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow

Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Uh oh, Is it Illegal to Throw This Item Away in Montana?

We use this item every single day. Batteries. From smoke detectors to computer mice, batteries are quite the necessity in today's day and age. If I spend more money on the “good batteries” then my devices don’t die as quickly. But when the “crappy” batteries run out so quickly, I’m left with a bunch of waste.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

How To Deal With Snow In Montana

When Mother Nature dumps a snow load on us in western Montana, the more experienced residents (and thusly better prepared) are ready for it. Farmers Almanac predicted an entire month of snow in December 2022, and it looks like we should have heeded their warning. So we're going to need...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Western Montana's early season snowpack

If you like winter, you probably love the fun recreation that snow brings. However, snow isn’t just for fun. As snow accumulates, it helps to develop a snowpack in the mountains. Why is snowpack important to western Montana, and how are early season conditions shaping up? Watch the video...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?

Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Several rounds of snow in the days ahead; travel impacts

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy