Dallas, TX

Preview of 2023 Lone Star NYE fireworks show

By Austin Kellerman
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Central time zone is gearing up for its biggest fireworks show on New Year’s Eve, and we can get a preview of things to come by looking back to the event that welcomed 2022.

Last year’s Lone Star NYE fireworks show included breath-taking panoramic blasts with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower in Dallas.

You can check out a replay of last year’s fireworks in the video player above.

The 2023 version of Lone Star NYE is set to feature country artist Casey Donahew as the headlining performer. The Texas country artist will play a handful of his hit songs leading up the spectacular midnight show.

The New Year’s Eve program Donahew will be featured on is set to air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.

“Lone Star NYE 2023” will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

