14 Reasons Why Bozeman is Still Pretty Excellent
Need a few friendly reminders why Bozeman, Montana is still cool? The growing pains are real and the price of breathing this pristine air certainly reflects that. But set the shade aside for a moment and let me share my Bozeman gratitude with you. As a side note, I added...
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
Great News! Montana’s First Whole Foods Market Opening Soon
A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
The White Buffalo Returns to Bozeman’s The ELM
"Normal Rules Do Not Apply". That's what you can expect at The Elm on Saturday, December 10th when The White Buffalo returns to perform in Bozeman. On the heels of a brand new, drastically different album titled "Year of the Dark Horse", Jake Smith (AKA The White Buffalo) is bringing a new sound on his latest tour. His shows are dynamic, engaging and powerful...if you want to see him, don't wait to get your tickets. Alternative country; country; roots rock; folk; cowpunk; blues...you'll get it all.
Montana Business Shares Spectacular One Of A Kind Holiday Display
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Bozeman, but for those of you who are struggling to get into the spirit of the season, I have the perfect place for you to check out. As you travel around the area this holiday season taking in all the...
This Annual Holiday Event Is Perfect For Your Montana Traditions
Tis' the season! Every day is looking more and more like Christmas as the days go on. Many families have holiday traditions that have been passed down for generations, and many are just starting to make new traditions. When looking for a new family tradition to start, consider trying something...
42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun
Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
National Cookie Day Is Here! Where To Celebrate In Bozeman
A good cookie can bring a smile to your face and change your entire mood in one bite. This is the perfect occasion to reward yourself. National Cookie Day is on Sunday, December 4th, and it's a day we should all celebrate. Cookies are a versatile and comforting treat, whether you eat them as snacks, late-night indulgences, or a side to your lunch or dinner.
The Top 3 Hilarious But Real Winter Suggestions For Bozeman Roads
You know it's winter in Bozeman when folks start to complain about the road conditions around town. While most Bozemanites may mutter under their breath about the roads, they don't appreciate someone not from the area complaining about them. I was out in public the other day and I overheard...
Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart
If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
Route Map: Belgrade’s Famous Christmas Convoy 2022 [WATCH]
It might be one of the coolest things about Christmas in Montana: big trucks, semis, and construction rigs decked out in Christmas lights touring around Belgrade. This weekend the Belgrade Christmas Convoy returns in 2022. Such a simple concept, made magical by the incredible amount of work the crews put...
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?
Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
Complete Guide to Current SW Montana Avalanche Conditions
Montana is a winter wonderland playground, but that playground comes with avalanche dangers. Thankfully, we are home to one of the best Avalanche Centers in the country with the best people, info and resources within the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The Round House, Bozeman, MT. The Round House, Bozeman,...
Beloved Bozeman Business Says Goodbye After 30 Years
It's always sad to see a local business close its doors, especially after serving our community for over 30 years. But for some, it's a way to catch a breath, take a step back, and daydream about having a weekend off. Retail is hard work. Long days, finding good help,...
Are Montanans Slow To Celebrate This Favorite Holiday Tradition?
One of the biggest parts of the holiday season is putting up decorations. It's no secret that I'm a big softy when it comes to the holidays, so we put up decorations on the first day of November. Some folks scoff at such an idea. In fact, a whole lot...
Montanans Share The Top Picks For Best Sports Movies Of All Time.
Movies can have a big impact on our lives, and it seems that certain movies or subjects resonate with folks more than others—especially sports movies. Of course, here in Montana, we're a little football-crazy, and even more so during the fall and winter. So what are Montanans' all-time favorite...
Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever
'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County. Neither...
35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman
ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
