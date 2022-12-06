Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive; reward offered to the public
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Damian Lamkin who is wanted for two counts of Residential Burglary, two counts of Breaking or Entering, two counts of First-Degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of Theft of Property, and 24 counts of Theft of Firearms. Lamkin is described as a White male standing five feet and 8 inches, and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
According to Camden News , reports will remain anonymous and a reward is offered to anyone who supplies information that leads to Lamkin’s arrest. If you have any information, call the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office at 870-231-5300.
Lamkin is considered armed and dangerous.
