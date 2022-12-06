Read full article on original website
Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch
LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
Lubbock offers greats events to be festive this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with Santa Land, the Candlelight at the Ranch and even a way to give back.
The Lubbock Chorale will perform Messiah
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Sunday, December 11, The Lubbock Chorale will perform Handel’s iconic masterpiece, “Messiah.” “Hansel’s ‘Messiah’ is a staple during the holiday season and a choir favorite. Members of our choir, and the community, can’t wait for this concert. It is sure to bring in the holiday spirit this Christmas season.” – Alan Zabriskie, Artistic Director of The Lubbock Chorale. The concert will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music. Tickets can be purchased at selectaseat.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.
Catching Whimsy is the fun shop
LUBBOCK, Texas— Catching Whimsy is a fun shop located at 98th and Indiana Ave. They offer anything and everything when it comes to gifts for all ages. They are proud to support local vendors in their store. You will not be disappointed when you stop in for a peek. Don’t be surprised when you leave with a bag full. The owners, Toby and Susan, are proud to be locally owned in the Lubbock community. Find them at 3407 98th St, (806) 993-5088 or catchingwhimsy.com.
Project Hub City Smilez is delivering toys on Christmas morning
LUBBOCK, Texas—To kick off their 2nd annual toy drive, Project Hub City Smilez is having a car show on December 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Texas Tires located at 2614 50th street. This event is free to the public and will include a car show, food, music and more. Find out more on Facebook at: Project Hub City Smilez and Car Show or Papis Pinatas and Parties.
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
Caroling in the Courtyard returns to the Buddy Holly Center on Dec. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — An annual holiday tradition returns to the Buddy Holly Center on Friday, December 9. According to a press release, Caroling in the Courtyard will take place in the Meadows Courtyard from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, the Buddy...
Lubbock Community Theatre presents It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Community Theatre’s production of, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is December 9-11 and 16-18 at the Lubbock Community Theatre located at 3101 35th street. For tickets and more information on show times, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.
Latino Lubbock tells us the story of the Day of the Virgin Mary
LUBBOCK, Texas—Do you know the story of the Day of the Virgin Mary? Several events will happen on Sunday, December 11 to celebrate. Latino Lubbock also gives us updates on upcoming events. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated
LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
Yummy treats, treats and more treats at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—How can you go wrong with food gifts? South Plains Mall has sweet treat, salty treats, gift cards and more. These make great teacher gifts, co-worker gifts and for those that have everything. Plus, you can avoid cooking and let one of the South Plains Mall restaurants cater for you and your loved ones. Find out more at southplainsmall.com.
Hale Center girls accidentally found hidden device to record them in locker room
HALE CENTER, Texas— The Superintendent of Hale Center ISD, Steven Pyburn, issued a statement on Wednesday regarding accusations of his students being the target of illegally-recorded video. The Superintendent of Seagraves ISD, Joshua Goen, was arrested Monday and charged with Invasive Visual Recording. According to the statement, the Hale...
South Plains Mall has December planned for your holiday needs
LUBBOCK, Texas—While you are Christmas shopping at South Plains Mall, take part in all the other holiday events. They have a Santa pj party, Santa Paws for your fur babies and more. They even offer extended shopping hours to make shopping convenient for you. Don’t forget to participate in giving back while you are at the mall; Adopt An Angel, support St. Jude and be part of the Vitalant blood drive. Find out more details about these events at southplainsmall.com.
Man attempts to break into Lubbock church, gets cut with window glass, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a man cut himself while attempting to break into St. Elizabeth’s University Catholic Church on Broadway near Avenue X on Friday. LPD received a call just before 4:00 a.m. about an alarm at the church. Initially, police believed the...
LPD: One person with moderate injuries in pedestrian crash Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was left with moderate injuries after a pedestrian crash on 50th and University on Friday morning at 7:26 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department said. EverythingLubbock.com is working on getting more details.
You can get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents at McDonalds on Thursday and Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you love a good deal, you’ll probably love this. McDonald’s said it is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Customers who order through the app can take advantage of the deal on December 8 and December 9. The deal would be available again on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.
Dillard’s can dress you for your holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Not sure what to wear? Dillard’s can help. Stop by Dillard’s in the South Plains Mall for all your festive attire needs. From casual to shimmer, they have something for all your occasions. Plus, you can get some shopping done for those special people on your good list. Find out more at dillards.com.
Texas Tech students stand in rain to get limited Bowl game tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas- At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the TaxAct Texas Bowl tickets went on sale to students and the general public and ultimately sold out. The students showed up early to get their hands on tickets for this match up when the Red Raiders take on the Ole Miss Rebels.
Optimum to extend services to Brownfield and Seminole
BROWNFIELD and SEMINOLE, Texas — Internet, TV, mobile and home phone service provider Optimum recently announced it will extend its services to Brownfield, Seminole and Hereford. According to a press release from Optimum, construction of its 100% fiber internet network has been underway for several weeks in all three...
Man shows up at Lubbock hospital with gunshot wound, no suspect found
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, a shooting was reported to the Lubbock Police Department at CC’s Bar and Grill on 50th Street near Avenue P. Police became aware of the shooting only when someone at a Lubbock hospital called to report that a patient showed up there with a gunshot wound.
