Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Recall alert: Texas DSHS announces recall on oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay after several illnesses reported
Texans who purchased oysters since Nov. 17 should not eat them or throw them out after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a recall of all oysters harvested in one area of Galveston Bay. DSHS said that oysters harvested in the TX-1 area of Galveston Bay (located above...
Click2Houston.com
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for prison bus escape and massacre of family
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Seven months after Texas saw one of the nation’s deadliest prison escapes, investigations into what went wrong have come back to one factor: The state’s lockups are dangerously short-staffed.
Click2Houston.com
Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from house near Katy
A so-called “porch pirate” has been stealing packages in Cinco Ranch, including Ridgefield Heights in Cinco Ranch Northwest. The man, not yet officially identified by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, is both brazen and sloppy. His face was caught on a doorbell camera this week, although...
Click2Houston.com
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Click2Houston.com
Near Record Heat Afternoons Continue
Get ready for another warm, humid and cloudy day! Expect morning temps sitting in the lower 70s, when our normal low is in the upper 40s. Watch out for the fog that will swallow up some of our coastal areas through mid-morning. The afternoon temperatures will top out in the...
Comments / 0