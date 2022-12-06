ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

CBS Denver

1 shot, killed by Larimer County deputies during eviction in Fort Collins

One man was shot and killed by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were attempting the eviction at a home on West Harmony Road. When deputies knocked on the door and told the man they were serving an eviction, he pointed a gun at them. Deputies told the man to drop the weapon and then one of the deputies fired at the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated. Deputies were not harmed. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County

A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court

One suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street appeared in court on Thursday. Dexter Martinez is facing more than 30 counts in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of one person left five others injured on Nov. 1. Martinez, 24, was arrested last month in Denver. Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue. The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.Police...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jury awards family of cyclist who was killed by driver $353 million

The jury in a civil trial against the driver who struck and killed Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis in Lakewood last year awarded the victim's family more than $350 million. Inglis, a champion cyclist, was struck and killed by Ryan Montoya, a driver who was under the influence of drugs in May 2021. The 46-year-old Inglis was riding in a bike lane with her husband, Mike Inglis, when she was struck by Montoya. In June, Montoya was sentenced to 8 years in prison, though the family felt that's wasn't enough justice. Now with this verdict, the victim's husband Michael Inglis...
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged with drug trafficking

A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man, 2 kids killed in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Collins identified

A man and two children found who died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Fort Collins over the weekend have been identified. Police said 36-year-old Adam Zipperer of Fort Collins shot and killed, Timnath Elementary School students, Cameron Zipperer, 8, and Audrey Zipperer, before turning the gun on himself. Their bodies were found Saturday morning inside a home on the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.
FORT COLLINS, CO

