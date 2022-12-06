Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in deadly west Denver shooting arrested by police
A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in west Denver last month was arrested by police earlier this week.
Person of interest wanted in Commerce City homicide
Police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest believed to be connected to a deadly Tuesday night shooting.
1 shot, killed by Larimer County deputies during eviction in Fort Collins
One man was shot and killed by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were attempting the eviction at a home on West Harmony Road. When deputies knocked on the door and told the man they were serving an eviction, he pointed a gun at them. Deputies told the man to drop the weapon and then one of the deputies fired at the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated. Deputies were not harmed.
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County
A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his mother in Greeley
A man was arrested Thursday for first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his mother, the Greeley Police Department said.
Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward
A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women's dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.
2nd teen arrested in parking lot shootout with Aurora police
A second teenager was arrested in connection with a shootout with Aurora police in a King Soopers parking lot last week, authorities announced Wednesday.
Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping and eluding law enforcement during a crime spree that spanned two counties and closed Interstate 25.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court
One suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street appeared in court on Thursday. Dexter Martinez is facing more than 30 counts in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of one person left five others injured on Nov. 1. Martinez, 24, was arrested last month in Denver. Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue. The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.Police...
broomfieldleader.com
Colorado State Patrol to hold event to protect vehicles from catalytic converter theft
WHAT: The Colorado State Patrol along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech, and Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) are scheduled to host a free community event to help prevent Catalytic Converter theft. WHERE: Lincoln Tech 11194 East 45th Avenue. Denver CO 80239. WHEN: Friday, Dec. 9...
Overnight standoff ends peacefully in northeast Denver
An overnight police standoff in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood has ended.
Reward now up to $20K for information on deadly drive-by shooting
The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is raising the reward for information on a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed one.
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Denver stabbing
One woman was killed and another was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing took place in a Denver neighborhood.
Man arrested in connection to November shooting in Denver
A man was arrested for investigation of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a November shooting, the Denver Police Department announced.
Arvada police arrest man following ‘high-risk arrest warrant’
A man is in custody following a “high-risk arrest warrant” at an Arvada apartment complex that forced the evacuation of several residents Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Jury awards family of cyclist who was killed by driver $353 million
The jury in a civil trial against the driver who struck and killed Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis in Lakewood last year awarded the victim's family more than $350 million. Inglis, a champion cyclist, was struck and killed by Ryan Montoya, a driver who was under the influence of drugs in May 2021. The 46-year-old Inglis was riding in a bike lane with her husband, Mike Inglis, when she was struck by Montoya. In June, Montoya was sentenced to 8 years in prison, though the family felt that's wasn't enough justice. Now with this verdict, the victim's husband Michael Inglis...
1310kfka.com
Greeley man charged with drug trafficking
A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
1310kfka.com
Man, 2 kids killed in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Collins identified
A man and two children found who died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Fort Collins over the weekend have been identified. Police said 36-year-old Adam Zipperer of Fort Collins shot and killed, Timnath Elementary School students, Cameron Zipperer, 8, and Audrey Zipperer, before turning the gun on himself. Their bodies were found Saturday morning inside a home on the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.
