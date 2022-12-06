ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Mishawaka sewer rehabilitation project

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --During the week of December 12 to December 16, CIPP sewer lining crews will be working at the following locations, depending on the weather. 12/12 - Manor Dr from Lincoln way East to Manchester Dr. 12/12 – Manchester Dr from Manor Dr to 122 Manchester Dr. 12/13...
5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years, authorities said. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV on Thursday morning in Elkhart County. Police say a Dodge Durango was heading south on County Road 19 just north of County Road 38 around 4:20 a.m. when a pedestrian, identified as Tiffany Jo Messner, crossed eastbound from the west edge of the roadway and into the path of the Durango.
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a home invasion suspect in Mishawaka!. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, authorities responded to a house in the 300 block of W. Battel Street in reference to the homeowner being awoken by a loud noise coming from their front door early Thursday morning. The homeowner went to investigate and saw a white man in his mid-20′s trying to gain entry to the home. The suspect then yelled at the homeowner before running away.
Intersection of Main, Third streets closed to traffic December 12-13

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Main Street and Third Street in Mishawaka will be closed to traffic for utility locating starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. The closure will be in place until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, weather permitting. Signs and barricades will be in place during the...
Police searching for missing Pierceton man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Pierceton man. Joseph Scott Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about Oct. 26. Joseph’s family has not seen or heard from him since. Police say Joseph...
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident

PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
Jessie Lottie arrested in connection with 2020 police chase that killed two teens

A man who was charged in connection with a police chase that led to the deaths of two teenagers is now behind bars. The police chase happened in December of 2020. Investigators say Jessie Lottie was behind the wheel of a Pontiac Grand Prix, trying to outrun police, when he smashed into another vehicle, killing 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher and her 19-year-old fiancée Clayton McClish, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
Fire damages apartment complex on Miami Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A fire damaged an apartment complex on Miami Street Monday, leaving several people displaced, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Crews responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Miami Street. When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing...
