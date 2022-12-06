ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Whittingham long ago proved coaching greatness

SALT LAKE CITY — To the casual observer, the kind a big game usually draws in, Kyle Whittingham has enhanced his stature as an elite college football coach the last two seasons. Consecutive Rose Bowl berths, which his Utah program has achieved, are excellent credential builders. But to those...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Who will replace Jay Hill as Weber State's head coach? Here are 5 options

OGDEN — It's been almost 10 years but Weber State is, once again, in the market for a new head coach. Jay Hill, head of the Wildcats football team for nine seasons, accepted the defensive coordinator and associate head coach position on BYU's football staff. The news broke Tuesday night and was made official by BYU Wednesday morning.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Barton named Pac-12 freshman defensive player of year; Utes earn All-Pac-12 honors

SALT LAKE CITY — It didn't take long for observers to notice that Lander Barton could be a great asset for the Utah football program. The former four-star linebacker, and youngest brother to Cody and Jackson, from Brighton High signed with Utah in Dec. 2021 and quickly made his mark in spring ahead of his freshman campaign. Barton was going to demand attention on the field and was named one of three starters at the position ahead of the 2022 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Man arrested for breaking into Provo temple, claiming he was just cold, police say

PROVO — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he told them he broke into a Latter-day Saint temple because he was cold. On Monday, police were called to the Provo City Center Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 S. University Parkway. Employees discovered that a window had been broken sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Provo mayor says 4-day workweek works for city employees

SALT LAKE CITY — Employees who participated in a six-month pilot program working four days a week instead of five are saying they love it. While the employee response may have been easy to predict, company responses are less so, particularly among those that have chosen to keep the new hours.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Teen girl hospitalized in weekend crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A teenage girl was hospitalized in critical condition following a weekend crash with a driver police suspect may have been impaired. Police said there was a collision involving two cars at 4430 S. Atherton Drive, in Taylorsville, just after midnight on Sunday morning. The driver of one car, a teenage girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There was a passenger in the car, as well, but police said they don't know if that passenger was injured.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

University of Utah seeks policy prohibiting 'undue influence'

SALT LAKE CITY — As the University of Utah becomes better known on the national stage, it has increasingly become an institution students want to attend. Blame it on the university's back-to-back Pac-12 championships in football. Blame it on the U.'s acceptance to the prestigious Association of American Universities, joining just 62 other member universities in the United States and two in Canada.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight

SYRACUSE — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. "I had packages in my mailbox that I'm pretty sure are destroyed," said Holly Wilson. "I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck just happened?"
SYRACUSE, UT
ksl.com

2 northbound lanes of I-15 reopening after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday as crews continue to work to clear a multivehicle crash that involves an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 will "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

The gift you shouldn't give car burglars this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the most wonderful time of year. But it's also when certain crimes of opportunity tend to spike in Salt Lake County. Of all the people on your list to buy presents for, a thief probably isn't one of them. So don't give burglars a gift by forgetting to lock your car and hide your belongings, Unified police told the KSL Investigators.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

