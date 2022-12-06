Read full article on original website
Related
See the precincts where Menlo Park's Measure V ballot initiative won
Menlo Park's controversial Measure V was soundly defeated in the Nov. 8 election, with only one area strongly in support: Flood School's neighbors. Measure V was a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aimed to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density.
Martha Barragan edges out Webster Lincoln in East Palo Alto City Council race
Incumbent Mayor Ruben Abrica easily wins reelection. The tense East Palo Alto City Council race, which was marked by a neck-in-neck battle for one of two open seats, came down to just 19 votes between second- and third-place contenders Martha Barragan and Webster Lincoln, respectively. In the end, it was Barragan who won.
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
SFGate
Nearly 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School hold 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three...
Menlo Park City Council approves Meta's Willow Village megaproject
Meta's ambitious 59-acre campus will begin building infrastructure in 2023. Meta's ambitious Willow Village development in Belle Haven was approved Dec. 6 after two years of collaboration and deliberation with the Menlo Park City Council. The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet of office...
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Bay Area mayor ending term paying landlords 1 year of rent to house homeless families
Mayor Butt is hoping more landlords agree to house more families in time for the holidays -- that's the way he wants to end his decades in public service.
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which Starter Condo Near Downtown Would You Pick for $500K?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. Today’s half-million dollar question:...
San Mateo Community College District announces short list for future chancellor
The San Mateo County Community College District announced three finalists to be the district's next chancellor, taking a spot that has been temporarily filled by Mike Claire since 2019, when he stepped in for disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo. Galatolo exited the district before being charged with 21 felonies in April for misuse of funds during his leadership of the district.
Courthouse News Service
Bay Area school district accused of using employee wages to cover its employer obligations
FREMONT, Calif. (CN) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district's employees claim they had no idea that for nearly 25 years their employer illegally deducted from their wages to cover annual costs toward their state health care plans rather than use district money as required. A group of...
Wastewater shows COVID levels spiking in Santa Clara County
While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county's top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise. COVID-19 virus concentration in each of the county's sewersheds in San Jose, Palo Alto, Gilroy and Sunnyvale is at its highest...
SoCal man who donated kidney to Bay Area woman will donate part of his liver to baby
Josh Harrold, who in 2017 donated his kidney to his longtime friend from Santa Cruz, plans to give a baby girl part of his liver. Here's his story.
Portola Valley Planning Commissioner recuses herself from housing element discussion due to conflict
Incoming council member Judith Hasko said that she lives within 1,000 feet of two of the proposed sites for upzoning. After public comment at the start of a Nov. 30 Portola Valley Planning Commission meeting, commissioner Judith Hasko, who was elected to join the Town Council in December, said she needed to make an announcement.
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
SFist
Disgraced Belcampo Meat Co. Reportedly Under USDA Investigation for Horribly Unsanitary Conditions
Did you ever have that “sustainable” high-end meat from Belcampo Meat Company? Well, some bits of it were found on the bathroom floor covered with ants at their meat-processing plant, according to new documents that have come to light from a USDA investigation. I admit I’m one of...
sfstandard.com
Protests Erupt Over City College Moving English Classes for Immigrants
Plans to relocate some English classes for immigrants in San Francisco have sparked protests by students who say the longer commute would make class harder to attend—and that could hurt enrollment. Immigrants flock to the English as a Second Language program at City College of San Francisco, which offers...
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0