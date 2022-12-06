Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
techeblog.com
Kia EV6 GT Takes on Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a Drag Racing Showdown
A Kia EV6 GT isn’t typically something you’d imagine racing a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and that is exactly why CarWow pitted the electric SUV against the supercar. Priced from $61,400 USD, the EV6 GT packs a dual-motor setup that generates 576 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque, good for a 0-60 mph time of just 3.4-seconds.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
While the Toyota Highlander is a competent three-row crossover, it lacks the third-row space to match the wildly popular Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. The Sequoia solves this problem to an extent, but it's a significantly pricier body-on-frame SUV. Enter the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander. Expected to have unibody construction like the standard Highlander, it will have a lot more space to better compete with the abovementioned rivals. It will have an efficient hybrid powertrain, too, so the Grand Highlander should be the perfect Toyota for the school run or long road trips with the family, leaving the more rugged 4Runner and Sequoia to tackle the rough stuff. Here's everything we expect from the Grand Highlander.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 BMW iX M60 vs. 2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition
From the December 2022 issue of Car and Driver. If you want to broadcast your forward-thinking ways with a luxuriously aspirational electric vehicle in today's preferred SUV body style, the options are scarce. Neither Rolls-Royce nor Bentley makes one, and the Mercedes EQS SUV isn't on sale just yet. Everything else, including the Genesis GV60, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Audi e-tron, falls well short of the pricing and performance bar set by the BMW iX and Rivian R1S, the two vehicles we've gathered here. Our requirement for conventionally hinged doors meant the aging Tesla Model X got left out. Shucks.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class spy shots
Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its V-Class, the premium version of the Metris van sold in the U.S. Prototypes spotted in the wild hint at mild styling tweaks for the mid-size van, which is expected to be launched in updated form in the second half of 2023. The...
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Holy Smokes! 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Costs $90,440
Pricing has come out for the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV, revealing a staggeringly high price of $90,440 after accounting for the $6895 price of the AEV package. The AEV version takes things up a notch from the standard AT4X by partnering with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) for a more capable version of the truck.
4 Advantages the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Has Over the 2023 Kia Niro EV
For electric vehicle (EV) shoppers, here are four reasons to consider the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E instead of the 2023 Kia Niro EV. The post 4 Advantages the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Has Over the 2023 Kia Niro EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS Is a Not-So-Sporty Family Bus
Back in the day, there was a family on our street with a wood-sided Plymouth Satellite station wagon that was decked out with slotted mag wheels, a glasspack muffler, and a full-width rear mudflap. That setup was unusual for a family hauler back then, but it turns out their extra-sporty Satellite was merely ahead of its time. Today's parents seem to be keen to show the world they're still cool even with three kids, and a popular way to do so is by opting for the sport-trim version of their three-row SUV—something like the Chevrolet Traverse RS.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Corvette E-Ray Configurator Leaks, Revealing the Hybrid C8 Early
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray configurator was leaked online Thursday night, before being quickly taken down. The sleuths over at Mid-Engine Corvette Forum and Corvette Blogger spotted the configurator before it got taken down, and were able to grab an assortment of screenshots. The leaked images give us an early glimpse...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Buick Encore GX Fully Exposes Its New Face and Logo
Our spy photographers caught the refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX out testing without any camouflage. Its new face incorporates slim LED accent lights similar to the new Envista's. This also appears to be the first production model to adopt Buick's new logo. The new look of Buick will be propagating...
CAR AND DRIVER
Trim Pickings: 2023 Nissan Rogue vs. 2023 Toyota RAV4
After pickup trucks, small SUVs are the bestselling vehicles in the United States. The Toyota RAV4, in particular, keeps rising to the top. This doesn't necessarily mean it's the best in its class, though. In some ways, the RAV4 relies on its reputation for reliability in the face of newer rivals.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: The Irrational Allure of Mud Tires
My truck needs tires. The Ram’s Continental ContiTrac SUV tires are starting to resemble Hoosier race slicks around the shoulders and their weather-beaten sidewalls look like they’ve seen more UV light than Tan Mom. So I’m in-market, as they say, for new rubber. And I like the ContiTracs. They’re quiet, deliver a nice ride and summon respectable dry-pavement traction in those moments when I’m heading down an on-ramp and temporarily forget that I’m driving a 19-year-old 4x4 pickup truck—not too much howling at the limit from those Continentals, I tell ya. Replacing them with an identical set, or some similar pavement-biased all-season tire, would be the smart move. And yet: I’ll probably get some big dumb mud tires.
