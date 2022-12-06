by Montgomery County Department of Police DAMASCUS, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area of Honeysuckle Ct. Slater is described as approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a black trench coat and red Jordan sneakers. She was also carrying a Dell laptop. The post Woman reported missing in Damascus appeared first on Shore News Network.

DAMASCUS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO