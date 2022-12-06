ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

DC News Now

Frederick County firefighter dies in line of duty

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris was killed while battling a fire in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Paris was one of two firefighters who died fighting the blaze. More than 100 emergency workers responded to the scene in the West Penn township. Two other firefighters were also treated for […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDTV

Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
FOX 43

One dead in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

House Damaged By Fire In Carroll County Friday Afternoon

House at 1707 The Strand in Westminster damaged by fire (Photo from Carroll County Fire & Rescue) Westminster, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire Friday afternoon in Carroll County. At around 12:50 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 1707 The Strand in Westminster for a...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

Traffic Delays and Road Closures Expected for Funeral Service and Procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief

HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 9, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Emergency Services advises Washington County residents to anticipate traffic delays and road closures along Route 68, Route 632, and Route 56 on Monday, December 12, 2022, for the funeral service and procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WJLA

1 dead after car crashed into cement truck in Frederick County, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Thurmont man is dead after he collided with a cement truck in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MDSP). At about 6:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick for a report of a two-vehicle crash, a report said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27 News

Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Thurmont Man Killed On Route 26 In Frederick County

Frederick, MD ( DG) – A Thurmont man was killed in a vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick. Maryland State Police responded to Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard for two vehicle accident at around 6:30 AM. Police say the driver of a...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins To Be Sworn In Thursday

Jenkins becomes the only Sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick County Sheriff to serve for five terms. The Frederick County Sheriff’s...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Damascus

by Montgomery County Department of Police DAMASCUS, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area of Honeysuckle Ct. Slater is described as approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a black trench coat and red Jordan sneakers. She was also carrying a Dell laptop. The post Woman reported missing in Damascus appeared first on Shore News Network.
DAMASCUS, MD
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
thechurchillobserver.com

Plane crash causes power outages and a day off of school

On the last day of Thanksgiving break, MCPS students were physically and mentally preparing to return to school until it was unexpectedly closed on Nov. 28. Nobody would have ever guessed that a plane crashing into power lines would result in a day off this year. On Sunday afternoon, a...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

