FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Frederick County firefighter dies in line of duty
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris was killed while battling a fire in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Paris was one of two firefighters who died fighting the blaze. More than 100 emergency workers responded to the scene in the West Penn township. Two other firefighters were also treated for […]
WDTV
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
One dead in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
wfmd.com
House Damaged By Fire In Carroll County Friday Afternoon
House at 1707 The Strand in Westminster damaged by fire (Photo from Carroll County Fire & Rescue) Westminster, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire Friday afternoon in Carroll County. At around 12:50 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 1707 The Strand in Westminster for a...
washco-md.net
Traffic Delays and Road Closures Expected for Funeral Service and Procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief
HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 9, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Emergency Services advises Washington County residents to anticipate traffic delays and road closures along Route 68, Route 632, and Route 56 on Monday, December 12, 2022, for the funeral service and procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid.
WJLA
1 dead after car crashed into cement truck in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Thurmont man is dead after he collided with a cement truck in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MDSP). At about 6:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick for a report of a two-vehicle crash, a report said.
School Officials Respond After Seventh-Grade Student Accidentally Shot With BB In Silver Spring
Officials issued an alert to parents on Thursday night after a middle school student in Montgomery County was accidentally shot in the leg by a BB gun that discharged unexpectedly. A letter was sent home to parents of students at the Silver Spring International Middle School after the incident, which...
Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Frederick County
Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.
wfmd.com
Thurmont Man Killed On Route 26 In Frederick County
Frederick, MD ( DG) – A Thurmont man was killed in a vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick. Maryland State Police responded to Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard for two vehicle accident at around 6:30 AM. Police say the driver of a...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Montgomery Village Thursday Morning
According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:40 a.m., MCP officers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village. The preliminary on scene investigation has determined that an adult male suspect entered the residence, assaulted an adult female victim, and discharged a firearm. The adult...
Police Investigating Reported Daytime Shooting At Montgomery County Shell Station (DEVELOPING)
An investigation has been launched in Montgomery County after a shooting at an area Shell station, officials say. The Montgomery County Department of Police said that there was a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Silver Spring.
WJLA
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
wfmd.com
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins To Be Sworn In Thursday
Jenkins becomes the only Sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick County Sheriff to serve for five terms. The Frederick County Sheriff’s...
Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store
Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
Woman reported missing in Damascus
by Montgomery County Department of Police DAMASCUS, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area of Honeysuckle Ct. Slater is described as approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a black trench coat and red Jordan sneakers. She was also carrying a Dell laptop. The post Woman reported missing in Damascus appeared first on Shore News Network.
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
thechurchillobserver.com
Plane crash causes power outages and a day off of school
On the last day of Thanksgiving break, MCPS students were physically and mentally preparing to return to school until it was unexpectedly closed on Nov. 28. Nobody would have ever guessed that a plane crashing into power lines would result in a day off this year. On Sunday afternoon, a...
