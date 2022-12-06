Arizona Diamondbacks have 1.4% chance of top pick in inaugural draft lottery

SAN DIEGO — With baseball’s inaugural draft lottery set for Tuesday afternoon, the Diamondbacks own a 1.4% chance of coming away with the No. 1 overall pick.

“So you’re telling me we have a chance?” Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen said, channeling the character Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber.

Every team that missed the playoffs last season — so long as they have not forfeited their first-round pick by, say, signing a particular free agent — is eligible to participate in the lottery, which will determine the top six selections.

The Diamondbacks went 74-88 this season. In prior years, that would have meant the 11th overall selection. It still might. But the collective bargaining agreement that was negotiated in March calls for the institution of the lottery, the hope being that it will somewhat disincentivize clubs from tanking.

“It’s fantastic,” Hazen said. “I think it’s good for the game, I do. There’s a level of excitement around it. It’s interesting.”

The Diamondbacks are sending Assistant General Manager Mike Fitzgerald — who is “the luckiest guy in our office,” according to Hazen — to be their representative when the ping-pong balls drop.

Fitzgerald was asked what he plans to wear to the event.

“I will wear a button-down shirt, which I will separate if we get the first pick,” he said.

If the Diamondbacks do not claim one of the top six picks, they will get the 11th pick based on reverse order of standings, assuming none of the teams behind them win one of the top six selections.

The Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates have the best odds of coming away with the first overall pick at 16.5%.

“Every team that is in the lottery is dreaming about hitting the lottery,” Hazen said. “Go into every single room that didn’t make the playoffs this year and they are having the same discussions about getting the first pick.”

The results of the lottery will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Diamondbacks have 1.4% chance of top pick in inaugural draft lottery