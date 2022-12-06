ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Diamondbacks have 1.4% chance of top pick in inaugural draft lottery

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pMDW_0jZAskDj00

SAN DIEGO — With baseball’s inaugural draft lottery set for Tuesday afternoon, the Diamondbacks own a 1.4% chance of coming away with the No. 1 overall pick.

“So you’re telling me we have a chance?” Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen said, channeling the character Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber.

Every team that missed the playoffs last season — so long as they have not forfeited their first-round pick by, say, signing a particular free agent — is eligible to participate in the lottery, which will determine the top six selections.

The Diamondbacks went 74-88 this season. In prior years, that would have meant the 11th overall selection. It still might. But the collective bargaining agreement that was negotiated in March calls for the institution of the lottery, the hope being that it will somewhat disincentivize clubs from tanking.

More: Hazen: Diamondbacks still thinking outside the box with potential moves

“It’s fantastic,” Hazen said. “I think it’s good for the game, I do. There’s a level of excitement around it. It’s interesting.”

The Diamondbacks are sending Assistant General Manager Mike Fitzgerald — who is “the luckiest guy in our office,” according to Hazen — to be their representative when the ping-pong balls drop.

Fitzgerald was asked what he plans to wear to the event.

“I will wear a button-down shirt, which I will separate if we get the first pick,” he said.

More: If Diamondbacks trade an outfielder, who is most likely to move?

If the Diamondbacks do not claim one of the top six picks, they will get the 11th pick based on reverse order of standings, assuming none of the teams behind them win one of the top six selections.

The Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates have the best odds of coming away with the first overall pick at 16.5%.

“Every team that is in the lottery is dreaming about hitting the lottery,” Hazen said. “Go into every single room that didn’t make the playoffs this year and they are having the same discussions about getting the first pick.”

The results of the lottery will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.

More: Diamondbacks still ‘very much looking to add’ to bullpen after Miguel Castro signing

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Diamondbacks have 1.4% chance of top pick in inaugural draft lottery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Monty Williams pursued Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla for his first Phoenix Suns staff

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams pursued Joe Mazzulla for his first coaching staff in 2019-20, but the Boston Celtics weren’t having it. “He was a guy that was smart enough to not come here with us,” Williams said. “I had heard about him through a number of people, and I talked to my representation about talking to him, but (the Celtics) thought so highly of him there, you couldn’t even talk to him.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns 'grateful' for Brittney Griner's return to United States

NEW ORLEANS — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams woke up to a text Thursday morning from his mom about Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner’s release into U.S. custody from a Russian penal colony. “She was so happy and I didn’t even know what was going on,” Williams said. “I picked up my phone as soon as I got up and just scrolled a little bit through some articles and realized she was coming home.” ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy