ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO mother faces additional felonies in death, neglect of 4-year-old daughters

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YC16_0jZAsevN00

The Kansas City, Missouri, mother charged in the death and neglect of her twin daughters faces additional charges after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

KCPD officers were called to an apartment in the 5700 block of St. John Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and found a 4-year-old girl dead inside the residence.

She was six days shy of her fifth birthday.

A second girl was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Adair Fish, 43, has been charged with four felonies in connection to the children’s circumstances — abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abuse of neglect of a child resulting in serious emotional or physical injury, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury.

Fish had regained custody of the girls in November 2019, but they were living in squalor with several feet of garbage on the floor of the apartment.

The dead toddler was found wrapped in a blanket in the apartment after Fish called 911 and reported that she’d been dead for several days.

Fish was arrested Dec. 1 and a Jackson County Circuit Court judge has ordered a mental examination.

Fish, who is being held without bond, is due in court Dec. 12 for a bond review hearing. She does not have a defense attorney listed, but the court requested a public defender Monday during an initial appearance.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
933kwto.com

FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates

The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
St. Joseph Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
TOPEKA, KS
mycameronnews.com

Cameron man faces felony for alleged enticement of child

A Cameron man faces a felony charge of enticement of a child under the age of 15 after allegedly attempting to persuade the child into performing sexual acts. Rusty Herring, 50, of Cameron faces the felony following a string of alleged encounters from July through August. The Cameron Police Department...
CAMERON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Juvenile runs away from Liberty

LIBERTY — A second teen in less than two weeks has runaway in Liberty. Vince Craig, 15, was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black and white checkered pants and white Crocs, according to a Liberty Police social media post Friday, Dec. 9.
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy