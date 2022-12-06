ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Benefit concert to support Franklin law enforcement organization

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sP0dR_0jZAsd2e00

The Christmas, Cops and Country Music benefit concert event is happening Tuesday at The Nashville Palace, bringing together 80s and 90s artists to raise money and awareness for the Franklin organization Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP) .

Unwrapped Christmas gifts will also be collected!

Hitmakers from the 80s John Conlee, T. Graham Brown, Ronnie McDowell and David Frizzell will perform along with 90s hitmakers Michelle Wright, Marty Raybon of Shenandoah and Terry McBride of McBride & The Ride.

Yacht rock crooner of the 70s John Ford Coley (of England Dan & John Ford Coley), late 90s hitmaker Andy Griggs will also be there. Terri Gibbs, the “Somebody’s Knockin’” singer and CMA and ACM award winner, will make her first appearance on a Nashville stage in 20 years in support of the event.

LEAP Franklin is a volunteer-based service organization that provides support and assistance to the Franklin Police Department. The nonprofit organization supports the sworn officers of the FPD in numerous ways such as providing financial assistance during unexpected life events, purchasing additional needed equipment and providing college scholarships to officers’ children.

General admission tickets are $40 and reserved seats are $50; VIP tables range from $500 to $1,000—general admission doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesboro.com

Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna

Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
SMYRNA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry

Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

In the Loop: Heritage Ball

The 49th Annual Heritage Ball was held at the Eastern Flank in October. More than 800 patrons attended the ball in support of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s mission of historic preservation by saving “the best of the past” and planning for the future. They also made it the most successful ball in history. Live music was provided by SixWire with special guests Michael W. Smith and singer-songwriter John Elefante. In the gathering area a Late Party was held with hors d’ oeuvres and cocktails.
dicksonpost.com

Dickson's St. Christopher among churches profiled in new book

The Diocese of Nashville has released a new photographic history book showcasing the 185-year legacy of architecture, service and impact of every church across the diocese’s Middle Tennessee market. Featuring the original photography of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood and the writing of Farrar Hood Cusamato and Whit Stiles,...
DICKSON, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

Around Williamson County: Dr. David Hutchings

Dr. David Hutchings has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Mid Tennessee Chapter to offer workshops and support group meetings for people suffering from dementia, Lewy Body, and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Hutchings wants to bring awareness to what the disease is and provide help for those needing diagnosis or care giver support.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville

Eric Church, alongside real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin, announced the entertainer’s flagship bar, restaurant and live music venue, Chief’s, earlier this year. As construction is well underway, the co-owners tease the first detailed renderings of the six-story project set to open at 200 Broadway in 2023. Designed to celebrate Church’s ever-expanding musical legacy […] The post First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy