Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 11-year-old boy

Update | Martin Paul was located and is safe, KCPD said Tuesday afternoon

Original Story | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is requesting the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Martin Paul was last seen Monday night at around 7:55 p.m. near 82nd Street and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police describe Paul as having has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall and weighs around 85 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black and white long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and black "And1" shoes.

KCPD says Paul's family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

—