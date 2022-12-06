ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 11-year-old boy

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waBA4_0jZAsc9v00

Update | Martin Paul was located and is safe, KCPD said Tuesday afternoon

Original Story | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is requesting the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Martin Paul was last seen Monday night at around 7:55 p.m. near 82nd Street and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police describe Paul as having has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall and weighs around 85 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black and white long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and black "And1" shoes.

KCPD says Paul's family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Marissa Villegas

Teenager Marissa Villegas was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. Missing from: Kansas City, Kan. Distinguishing marks: nose pierced; ears pierced; may wear glasses. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Kansas City Police Department at (913) 596-3000; the National Center for...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Jury convicts Missouri man of armed robbery of Family Dollar store

A Missouri man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy