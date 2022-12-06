Alleged dating app predator, linked to death investigations of 2 women, charged in kidnapping of 79-year-old woman

Read full article on original website
empath
3d ago
First red flag, hat and sunglasses on indoors.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Chicago police probe deaths of father and daughter in apartment where toddler was found unharmed
Chicago police are investigating the deaths of a man and his adult daughter discovered Wednesday in an apartment where her 2-year-old boy was found unharmed. Police were called to a well-being check at an apartment on the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue and found a 79-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman dead, Deputy Chief Senora Ben said during a news conference posted on the department’s Facebook page.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in Culver's robberies across Wisconsin accused of armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in Southern Wisconsin is now being sought by police for an alleged armed robbery at Best Buy. Janesville police say the suspect entered the store on Deerfield Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and asked...
wgtd.org
Fatal Domestic Violence Case Heads to Kenosha Jury
(WGTD)---The trial for the Kenosha man who’s accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged girlfriend is winding down without the defendant himself testifying. 52-year-old Ranon Brownlee is on trial for the death of 26-year-old Charniese Brown at her home in Kenosha's Lincoln Park neighborhood a year-and-a-half ago. She’d been trying to break up with him. The murder unfolded on an open phone line to the Public Safety Building as Brown begged for help.
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
Toddler found in Chicago home with bodies of mom, grandfather
Police say Javonni Jenkins 27, and her father were the victims of a targeted shooting. Her 2-year-old son was unharmed. WMAQ's Alex Maragos reports.Dec. 9, 2022.
CBS 58
10-year-old accused of murdering his mother makes first court appearance
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of shooting and killing his mother appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. The boy did not speak and was not seen on video. He is being tried as an adult for now, prompting many people to call for change.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
Chicago woman who watched boyfriend kill 6 relatives sentenced 25 years
A woman who watched her boyfriend brutally murder six members of his own family, including two children, at their Chicago home and then helped him rob the victims was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery as part of a deal with Cook County prosecutors in which she agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, Diego Uribe Cruz. Uribe Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last month after being convicted of six counts of first-degree murder for the February 2016 killings in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. At Uribe Cruz’s trial, Ramos told...
Illinois man in murder-suicide that left 4 family members dead was banned from home over drug use, prostitutes
The Illinois man police say murdered four family members, including wife and girls, before killing himself was banned from the Chicago-area home, but a protective order had been lifted.
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
7-year-old girl, woman found dead in Northridge Lake, car submerged
The bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found in Northridge Lake Thursday afternoon.
Police pursuit ends in Zion with officers arresting convicted felon who had loaded gun
A Zion man was arrested after prosecutors say he fled from police at a high rate of speed and led them on a chase that came to an end when officers deployed spike strips. Luis F. Vasquez, 23, of Zion, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated fleeing to […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee, man found dead days later
A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning near 107th and Wabash. Police said on Tuesday, officers found a man, 50, dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle wanted in connection with Sunday's homicide.
CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says
Two men were arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of various drugs, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.
WISN
Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
ABC7 Chicago
Death of Buffalo Grove family ruled murder-suicide; husband had been barred from house
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Buffalo Grove police said Monday that a man found dead with his family at home in the north suburbs last Wednesday had killed them in a murder-suicide. Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner's Office examination, Andrei Kisliak, 39, was responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, police said.
Footage shows moments before woman fatally shot outside Milwaukee gas station
Chilling new footage shows the moments before a woman was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Milwaukee. The medical examiner identified the victim as 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins.
fox32chicago.com
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
WISN
19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Department announced today the arrest of two violent offenders on Nov. 28, 2022. Racine Police Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit, and the Racine County Sheriff Department deputies arrested Cornelius Evans and Cameron Elam, two 19-year-old Racine men. Police say Evans was wanted for his...
