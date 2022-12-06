ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news

The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Outsider.com

Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Makes Big Announcement About Future of His Career

Following his recent interview for the head coaching job at Stanford, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced he’ll be staying at NBC Sports instead, per On3. As previously reported, Jason Garrett was rumored to be one of the top candidates for the head coaching position at Stanford. The California university cut ties with its former head coach David Shaw after the 2022 season. The former coach only had one winning record in the past force seasons.
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys are a dangerous team because of how strong their defense is. They have stars at each level of the defense, which has led to some dominant performances by the unit. But, the offense was susceptible to some lapses in production at points in the season. In the last few weeks, that has no longer been an issue.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Unfortunate Hypothetical For Dallas Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to hide his true feelings about the Cowboys. He made that clear once again this Wednesday. While on ESPN's "First Take," Smith came up with a hypothetical scenario where Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Bills instead of the Cowboys. In this scenario,...
Yardbarker

Cowboys 'Overwhelming' Super Bowl Faves - Twice As Likely as Eagles?

We have in this space poked a great deal of fun at the frauds and charlatans who attempt to convince Cowboys Nation that there exist some magical "percentages'' that can predict everything from the decisions made by the mind and soul to which way a pointy ball will bounce. Have...
TMGSports

"Mr. CFB & Friends" For Dec. 10

We have a number of hot topics for today's "Mr. CFB & Friends". We look at the Heisman finalists, the coaching carousel and the craziness that is coming now that the transfer portal has been re-opened.. To join us please click here: 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett finalist for job at Stanford

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett may be heading back to the sidelines and back to school all in one fell swoop. Garrett is said to be a finalist for the head coaching vacancy at Stanford University, as reported by Stewart Mandel of The Athletic on Thursday. David Shaw, the winningest head coach in the history of the Cardinal, stepped down in late November following a second consecutive 3-9 season.
thecomeback.com

Micah Parsons gives massive Odell Beckham Jr. update

It once looked very likely that Odell Beckham Jr. would be signing with the Dallas Cowboys with team owner Jerry Jones hyping Beckham’s visit on multiple occasions and even defending the former All-Pro receiver for his controversial plane incident. But with Jerry Jones recently admitting he had concerns about Beckham’s injury recovery, that signing seemingly got less likely. However, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons seems to think that Beckham will be ready to play soon.
