FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atozsports.com
Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news
The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
Owens says Beckham should join a team with "good quarterback", realistic Super Bowl chances.
Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On Former Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Very Clear
Jason Garrett has Dak Prescott's approval. The former Dallas Cowboys coach is in the running for the Stanford head coaching job, and Prescott thinks he'd be a great fit. “Big endorser of that. For sure," Prescott said on Thursday. "I hope he gets it. I’m willing to talk to anyone I can to endorse ...
Skip Bayless Commends Cowboys For Leaking Negative Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Information
Skip Bayless likes the move.
Cowboys legend Jason Witten thinks Odell Beckham Jr. signing would be 'icing on the cake' for Dallas
While a report says the Dallas Cowboys are wary of Odell Beckham Jr.'s ability to perform this season, Jason Witten thinks that, if he can play, would be "almost icing on the cake" for his former team.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Makes Big Announcement About Future of His Career
Following his recent interview for the head coaching job at Stanford, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced he’ll be staying at NBC Sports instead, per On3. As previously reported, Jason Garrett was rumored to be one of the top candidates for the head coaching position at Stanford. The California university cut ties with its former head coach David Shaw after the 2022 season. The former coach only had one winning record in the past force seasons.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Texans founder Bob McNair was 'Mr. Wonderful'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ fondness for Houston Texans founder Bob McNair is well documented. Jones was even in attendance for McNair’s memorial service at NRG Stadium on Dec. 7, 2018, after McNair passed away following a battle with skin cancer. Jones, who has a twice-a-week radio segment...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys are a dangerous team because of how strong their defense is. They have stars at each level of the defense, which has led to some dominant performances by the unit. But, the offense was susceptible to some lapses in production at points in the season. In the last few weeks, that has no longer been an issue.
Stephen A. Smith Has Unfortunate Hypothetical For Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to hide his true feelings about the Cowboys. He made that clear once again this Wednesday. While on ESPN's "First Take," Smith came up with a hypothetical scenario where Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Bills instead of the Cowboys. In this scenario,...
atozsports.com
Cowboys on the verge of doing something they haven’t done since their last Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys are playing winning football. On offense and defense, Dallas is one of the best teams in the NFL with a 9-3 record. Last season, the Cowboys won 11 regular season games and earned the No. 3 seed in the conference. Dallas clinched the NFC East title pretty handily and hosted a playoff game at AT&T Stadium.
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Overwhelming' Super Bowl Faves - Twice As Likely as Eagles?
We have in this space poked a great deal of fun at the frauds and charlatans who attempt to convince Cowboys Nation that there exist some magical "percentages'' that can predict everything from the decisions made by the mind and soul to which way a pointy ball will bounce. Have...
Are The Dallas Cowboys About To Give AT&T Stadium A Huge $295 Mil Renovation?
Everything is bigger in Texas and apparently so are the renovations! So, your task is to give one of the premier stadiums in the United States a renovation, how much do you think it would take? Well, it may be just about to happen in Arlington, Texas, and for a good chunk of money!
"Mr. CFB & Friends" For Dec. 10
We have a number of hot topics for today's "Mr. CFB & Friends". We look at the Heisman finalists, the coaching carousel and the craziness that is coming now that the transfer portal has been re-opened.. To join us please click here:
Report: Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett finalist for job at Stanford
Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett may be heading back to the sidelines and back to school all in one fell swoop. Garrett is said to be a finalist for the head coaching vacancy at Stanford University, as reported by Stewart Mandel of The Athletic on Thursday. David Shaw, the winningest head coach in the history of the Cardinal, stepped down in late November following a second consecutive 3-9 season.
2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Schedule, TV channel, finalists, all-time winners
The end of the college football season makes it officially award season, and there's none more prestigious that the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he wasn't included in the list of finalists this year, meaning we won't have a shot at ...
thecomeback.com
Micah Parsons gives massive Odell Beckham Jr. update
It once looked very likely that Odell Beckham Jr. would be signing with the Dallas Cowboys with team owner Jerry Jones hyping Beckham’s visit on multiple occasions and even defending the former All-Pro receiver for his controversial plane incident. But with Jerry Jones recently admitting he had concerns about Beckham’s injury recovery, that signing seemingly got less likely. However, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons seems to think that Beckham will be ready to play soon.
OBJ Reveals Signing Timetable: 'I Don't See the Point,' Says Cowboys Target
Odell Beckham Jr. is putting a new spin on why he's not already signed up with the Dallas Cowboys or another suitor.
Shocking Details Emerge About Luka Doncic’s Possible Mavs Exit
The Dallas Mavericks are currently riding a three-game winning streak, which has helped push their record back over the .500 mark to 13-11. After advancing to the Western Conference Finals last season, this was not the start many people expected the Mavericks to have, especially when you consider the historic start that NBA superstar Luka Doncic had.
