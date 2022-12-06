ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H-E-B ranked as sixth largest private American company: Forbes

By Joel Leal
 3 days ago
They say everything's bigger in Texas... and now, that includes our grocery chains.

H-E-B was listed as the number 6 largest private company in the United States, as published by Forbes .

With $38.9 billion in revenue this year, the grocery chain is listed as employing about 145,000 employees.

Through its charitable efforts, the multi-billion dollar food market has helped multiple organizations across the Lone Star State.

In October, H-E-B donated $1 million to help commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks

