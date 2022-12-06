ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Miss Universe Announces 2023 Streaming Partner

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNjcF_0jZAsMEP00

The Miss Universe Organization has found a partner to stream the 71 st Miss Universe Competition. It’s The Roku Channel .

The 3-hour long broadcast will stream live from New Orleans, LA. on Saturday, January 14, 2023. It will also stream in Spanish on Telemundo.

“The Miss Universe Organization is constantly looking towards the future,” said Amy Emmerich, Chief Executive Officer at The Miss Universe Organization . “For the first time ever, Americans are watching more streaming TV than cable. With this profound shift in the way audiences watch content underway, we’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to bring the Miss Universe competition to the streaming world and reach previously untapped audiences across the United States. The Roku Channel also ranked first in reach amongst AVOD/FAST services in the U.S. and Canada according to TiVo’s most recent quarterly Video Trends Report, and we are elated to be partnering together to find more innovative, new ways to tell the stories of these incredible women.”

The international event will feature almost 90 women from around the world. It will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowning her successor.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Brittney Griner Now In U.S. Custody Following Prisoner Swap Deal With Russia

U.S. basketball champion Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap and is now in U.S. custody. The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow Airport on February 17, after she was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia. Related Story Marriage Equality Bill Clears Congress In House Vote; Joe Biden Next Will Sign Protections For Same-Sex And Interracial Unions Related Story Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon-style French Late Show 'Le Late Avec Alain Chabat' Launches Amid Fanfare & Mixed Response Related Story Poland's Camerimage Festival Responds To Missile Strike On Ukrainian Border:...
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
RadarOnline

Awkward & Alone: T.J. Holmes Appears Nervous Anchoring 'GMA' Without Costar-Turned-Lover Amy Robach After Secret Romance Scandal

Missing someone? T.J. Holmes looked awkward and nervous when he appeared alone to anchor the third hour of Good Morning America on Wednesday, hours after the news broke about his secret relationship with his cohost-turned-lover Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.T.J. and Amy — who are married to other people but reportedly separated — took their chemistry off the screen and into the real world, with their alleged 6-month affair exposed in a series of PDA-filled pics. After their romance made headlines, Amy was noticeably absent from her television duties, leaving T.J. to anchor alone during the PR nightmare. The normally...
Deadline

Barbara Thore Dies: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Was 76

Barbara “Babs” Thore, maybe best known as Whitney’s mom on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, died Wednesday, her daughter announced on Instagram. She was 76. Whitney wrote that her mom died at 10:32 PM Wednesday, “just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie” and also the exact time Whitney was born nearly 40 years ago. Whitney revealed her mom had been diagnosed with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable progressive condition that can cause brain bleeding, strokes and dementia. She began having strokes in 2017 and most recently suffered a stroke on November 13. “My mother is our family’s greatest...
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'

Yikes! Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair is not a good look for their fellow news broadcasters.Famed television host Mario Lopez dished his opinion on the dynamic duo's extramarital relationship in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 5."Yo those two been wilding out," the Access Hollywood star, 49, comically confessed to the camera, noting how the co-anchors "got pinched" from GMA3 early Monday morning.AMY ROBACH 'BLAMES' LARA SPENCER FOR HER & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' ABSENCE AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR: SOURCE"Sorry for all that drama," Lopez quipped, as he informed fans he would take a further dive...
Deadline

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works And Teases Drama Film He Has Directed “For Women” — Red Sea Film Festival

Jackie Chan made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday, where he told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. “We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script. He did not identify said director, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous versions. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and...
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Tom Cruise To Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise isn’t only a superstar actor who has the year’s No. 1 box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, he also is a dedicated producer, and that aspect of his career is being recognized by the Producers Guild of America. The PGA said today that Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award, its highest honor in film. He will accept at the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, at The Beverly Hilton.  Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story 'Top Gun: Maverick' Flying Back To Theaters Related...
Deadline

Happy Place Inks With Paradigm Following Expansion Into Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...
Deadline

Deadline Joins With LA3C For Special Contenders Event: 12 Movies, 20 Filmmakers & Stars And More

Partnering with this weekend’s inaugural LA3C, developed by Deadline parent company PMC, Deadline’s signature Contenders event hits downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a hybrid in-person/virtual edition and final Contenders opportunity before Oscar nomination voting begins. With films not previously highlighted at our previous Los Angeles and New York outings earlier in the fall, Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto and The Woman King, Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, Apple Original Films’ Emancipation and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye will be front and center for voters and the public at the event at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Battles With ‘Manifest’ Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart During Season 5 Debut Week

Manifest recorded another week with over 2B viewing minutes from November 7 to November 13, placing it atop Nielsen‘s U.S. streaming charts once again. But, The Crown came pretty close to overtaking the supernatural drama during Season 5’s debut week. The first half of Manifest Season 4 dropped on the streamer on November 4. In Season 4’s second week on the streamer, the series racked up 2.28B viewing minutes, according to Nielsen. That’s a 67% increase compared to the 1.37B minutes viewed the series scored the week prior. Netflix also took the No. 2 spot on the chart, with The Crown racking up...
Deadline

‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group

Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
Deadline

Remo Williams Heading To TV As ‘The Destroyer’ Series Adaptation Set From Gordon Smith, Adrian Askarieh & Sony Pictures Television

Remo Williams, the cop sentenced framed and sentenced to death before becoming a trained assassin, is heading to the small screen. Better Call Saul exec producer Gordon Smith is adapting The Destroyer book series, which was first published in 1971, for Sony Pictures Television with Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh, producer of Hitman: Agent 47, set to exec produce. Originated by Warren Murphy and Richard Sapir, The Destroyer book series is about U.S. government operative named Remo Williams, a former Newark cop framed for a crime and sentenced to death. His death is faked by the government so he can be trained as an assassin for CURE, a...
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.” Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure. Related Story 'Chicago Med' Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct Related Story How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil Related Story Keke Palmer Reflects On 'SNL' Hosting Debut & Calls...
Deadline

‘Survival From Above’: Roku Cancels Reality Format Before Launch But Producer Caravan In Talks For UK Network Revival

EXCLUSIVE: Roku will not proceed with its ambitious jungle reality series Survival From Above but producer Caravan Media is in advanced stage talks with a UK network over taking on the show. Deadline understands Roku decided against moving forward with the format several weeks ago, though the ad-supported streamer, which operates in the U.S., UK, Canada and Latin America, declined to comment and so did Caravan. Roku unveiled the lofty eight-parter in June, branding it the first survival competition series set entirely in rainforest treetops, with 10 contestants aiming to be the ‘last person hanging’ while suspended 100 feet off the ground in Guyana,...
Deadline

Nancy Daniels & Jane Latman Out As Part Of Latest Warner Bros. Discovery Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Daniels, who oversees the Turner networks and a number of Discovery channels, and Jane Latman, the HGTV veteran who is also in charge of Food Network, are the latest execs out at Warner Bros. Discovery. Deadline hears that Daniels and Latman’s exits come as part of the latest restructure within the David Zaslav-run company. Deadline has seen a memo from Chairman and Chief Content Officer, U.S.  Networks Group Kathleen Finch outlining the changes, saying the company “needs to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model”. Daniels was in charge of TNT/TBS/TruTV and...
Deadline

Deadline

146K+
Followers
40K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy