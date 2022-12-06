Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Interesting ROKU Put And Call Options For June 2024
Investors in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw new options begin trading today, for the June 2024 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 563 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ROKU options chain for the new June 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
NASDAQ
Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Autodesk (ADSK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this design software company have returned -0.7%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
OFS Capital (OFS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Investors might want to bet on OFS Capital (OFS), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $542.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer...
Benzinga
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed at $128.08, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial...
NASDAQ
Visa (V) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Visa (V) closed at $209.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the global...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN has been in investors’ good books on the back of higher institutional interest, higher Monthly Transacting Users (MTU), improved average crypto asset prices and total crypto spot market volumes. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Coinbase Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the...
NASDAQ
Carter's Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.18% Yield (CRI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), which saw buying by Director William J. Montgoris.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
In recent years, the green energy sector has become an increasingly popular investment. As such, many people have become interested in hydrogen stocks, which represent companies that are involved in various aspects of producing, distributing, or using hydrogen as a fuel source. But what exactly are hydrogen stocks and why should investors consider them? Let’s take a look.
NASDAQ
Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $173.44, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric...
The 9 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Your bills come monthly. Why not your dividend checks? These are some of the best monthly dividend stocks for 2023 income planning.
NASDAQ
MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $31.75, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $79.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had...
