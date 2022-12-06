ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

What Does Philadelphia's The Main Line Refer To?

- Often known as the Main Line, a suburban community in Pennsylvania. Its name comes from the former Main Line of the Pennsylvania Railroad, a train line erected between 1857 and 1869. The rail line runs parallel to Lancaster Avenue and serves several communities. Philadelphia's Main Line. The area is...
A message from North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello

Superior Court Judge Rejects Their Injunction Request. North Wildwood, NJ – On December 6, 2022, without any prior warning, the City was informed that the NJDEP had filed suit against us, seeking to prevent the City from constructing a protective bulkhead immediately landward of the failing 15th St. dune so as to protect property and lives in our community. The NJDEP asked the Superior Court to impose a temporary injunction that would have prohibited the City from protecting itself right as we head into the winter storm season.
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Proposal for battery-powered train linking West Chester to SEPTA line gets support from borough's leaders

West Chester's leaders are on board with the possibility of a new light-rail train that would create a shuttle service connecting passengers departing from the borough to SEPTA's Regional Rail line and then to Philadelphia. The $16-million West Chester Metro proposal would use retrofitted battery-powered trains, formerly used in England,...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Gas leak flares up in Woodcrest neighborhood in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Cherry Hill Fire Department and public utility workers responded to the Woodcrest neighborhood Wednesday morning after a gas leak was reported in the area of Junewood Drive and Country Club Drive. PSE&G crews burned off the natural gas as Cherry Hill Firefighters stood by. At no time was there any danger to residents, officials said. The utility company continued with repairs. The post Gas leak flares up in Woodcrest neighborhood in Cherry Hill appeared first on Shore News Network.
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband, Stephen, was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced or...
Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.

One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
History of The Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia

- Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Reading Terminal Market is a well-known and popular indoor market that offers a wide range of fare. The market is also famous for its housewares and area specialties. Early Years. During the early years of the Reading terminal market, this bustling marketplace...
