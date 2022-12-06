ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews Police Department pulls out of Operation Medicine Drop

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department will no longer accept medications for destruction as part of Operation Medicine Drop effective on Friday, Dec. 16. “MPD has been a proud partner of this program for many years by assisting in getting medications out of the wrong hands by providing education and offering proper disposal of them,” according to the police department. “After evaluating the needs of this program, it was decided that due to the labor intensiveness and duplicative process, which is also offered by some local CVS locations, our resources would be most efficient if utilized in other areas to best serve the Matthews community.”
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Bank of America is getting ready to trim its workforce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America, one of the largest banks in the U.S. and one of Charlotte's biggest employers, is preparing to trim its workforce in an effort to cut expenses over fears of a looming recession. CEO Brian Moynihan said instead of laying off workers, Bank of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: CLT4 Amazon Fulfillment Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon makes shopping easy with the click of a button. Most orders are fulfilled, shipped and delivered to your front door within 48 hours or less. In this week’s Do My Job, Lauren takes you to the Charlotte Fulfillment Center to see how it all happens.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County receives Employer of Choice Award

MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Three Kinds Of Stress

CHARLOTTE – This is the season for the world to bustle and stay busy, go to parties and get in the spirit of the holidays. What can you do to keep your attitude positive and manage your stress? Why massage of course. This is the perfect time to treat yourself and get into the habit of taking care of your mind and body. Let’s take a look at different kinds of stress.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake

TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
WCNC

Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff. Courthouse access data show in the 14 months leading up to...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy