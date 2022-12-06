Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota invests historic $100 million to expand broadband coverage
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz announced historic investments in broadband Thursday. Internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage in Minnesota. 61 broadband expansion projects will receive $99.6 million in grants from the Border-to-Border Broadband program administered by the Department of Employment...
northernnewsnow.com
District 3A & 3B recounts complete, election results unchanged
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Recounts for two tight races for Northern Minnesota state house seats are now complete and show little change from last month’s general election vote totals. On November 8, results showed republican Roger Skraba defeated incumbent DFLer Rob Ecklund by just 15 votes for...
northernnewsnow.com
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
northernnewsnow.com
Tad warmer today, a little more snow for the weekend
Today: This morning we will start out mostly cloudy, but will see decreasing clouds to become partly cloudy as we head through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s so a tad warmer than yesterday. Winds are out of the east southeast between 5-10 MPH.
