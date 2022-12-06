ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

KXII.com

Paris Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing soon

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris is closing on Dec. 15. The center is for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance with disaster relief. People who have been denied on their application can ask for reconsideration on their...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions

DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Emergency sirens activated after ant attack, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a report of an emergency siren being activated in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue early Tuesday morning. According to a press release from Paris Police, the siren was activated at 1:52 a.m. and again at 2:08 a.m., but there was no emergency weather in the area, and the siren was not activated by authorities.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

A+ Athlete: Phoenix Grant, Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Phoenix Grant of Sherman High School. Phoenix is ranked 15th in his class at Sherman, currently holds a GPA of 3.92, and is on the All-A Honor Roll. All leading him to an Ivy League education in his future, as he plans to attend Yale next year.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Gunter prepares for Canadian in state semifinals

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Here we go again. Gunter and Canadian will meet in the state semifinals in an all too familiar match up on Friday. A trip to the state finals will be on the line when the two premier programs in Class 3A over the past few years meet up in Abilene. They will renew their rivalry in the state semifinals.
GUNTER, TX
KXII.com

Eisenhower State Park hosts 3rd annual Light Up the Park event

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting the third annual Light Up the Park event at Eisenhower State Park on Friday and Saturday. Entry to the park is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 0-12. A drive-thru light tour will begin...
DENISON, TX

