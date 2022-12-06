Read full article on original website
Paris Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing soon
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris is closing on Dec. 15. The center is for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance with disaster relief. People who have been denied on their application can ask for reconsideration on their...
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions
DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
Chisum ISD enters soft lockdown because of threat, official say suspect is in custody
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chisum ISD officials said a suspect is in custody Friday after making a threat toward its district. The high school principal said the threat was made on social media. He said the district went into a soft lockdown around 10 am before lifting it an hour...
Emergency sirens activated after ant attack, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a report of an emergency siren being activated in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue early Tuesday morning. According to a press release from Paris Police, the siren was activated at 1:52 a.m. and again at 2:08 a.m., but there was no emergency weather in the area, and the siren was not activated by authorities.
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
A+ Athlete: Phoenix Grant, Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Phoenix Grant of Sherman High School. Phoenix is ranked 15th in his class at Sherman, currently holds a GPA of 3.92, and is on the All-A Honor Roll. All leading him to an Ivy League education in his future, as he plans to attend Yale next year.
Gunter prepares for Canadian in state semifinals
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Here we go again. Gunter and Canadian will meet in the state semifinals in an all too familiar match up on Friday. A trip to the state finals will be on the line when the two premier programs in Class 3A over the past few years meet up in Abilene. They will renew their rivalry in the state semifinals.
Eisenhower State Park hosts 3rd annual Light Up the Park event
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting the third annual Light Up the Park event at Eisenhower State Park on Friday and Saturday. Entry to the park is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 0-12. A drive-thru light tour will begin...
Calera High School dedicated gym to superintendent Tuesday night
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Calera High School held a ceremony Tuesday night to dedicate their gym to a man who has served the community for decades. The re-dedicated Gerald Parks Gymnasium honors Superintendent Gerald Parks who led the district for 43 years.
How to talk to your kids about stranger danger after Athena Strand case
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The news of seven-year-old Athena Strand, who police said was kidnapped and killed by a contracted FedEx driver, is still on the minds of so many, especially parents. And when parents took their students back to school Monday, dressed in all pink for Strand, many hugged...
New downtown cowboy mural pays tribute to Sherman’s history and building’s owner
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Next time you’re in downtown Sherman, you may notice a new work of art off Houston Street, a cowboy mural. There’s a story behind the striking cowboy in downtown Sherman. His name is William Tyler Story. “As soon as he said he wanted me...
