Toledo women's basketball upsets No. 14 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Toledo women's basketball team picked up a huge non-conference win against No. 14 Michigan on Thursday. The Rockets beat the undefeated Wolverines 71-68, with a game-winning basket from Rossford graduate Sammi Mikonowicz with 13 seconds remaining in the game. She finished the game with 11 points.
Paulding County Progress
Lynne Eileen Carr, 1964-2022
Lynne Eileen Carr, 58, of Antwerp, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lynne was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 21, 1964, to Joyce and David Carr. Lynne was a 1984 graduate of Antwerp High School. She also got her culinary...
Paulding County Progress
Richard L. "Bud" Cotterman, 1928-2022
BROUGHTON–Richard L. “Bud” Cotterman, age 93, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Gardens of Paulding. Bud was born on December 26, 1928 in Paulding County, Ohio to the late Clyde and Mary (Head) Cotterman. On June 5, 1949 he married the love of his life, Carrie Hartwig, who preceded him in death on May 13, 2000. Bud worked for LaFarge for 22 years before retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Briceton, the Paulding Eagles #2405, and the Paulding V.F.W. Post 587.
Paulding County Progress
Randy Clemens, 1949-2022
NAPLES, FL–Randy Clemens, 73 of Naples, Florida, passed away on December 2, 2022. Randy was born on February 2, 1949 to William and Margaret Clemens in Defiance, Ohio. After Randy graduated from Blue Creek High School as valedictorian in 1967, he pursued a degree in Economics at The Ohio State University. After graduation, he pursued higher education, and attended the School of Law at Michigan University in 1974, graduating summa cum laude.
13abc.com
12/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Hittin’ The Town at a major Detroit exhibition with Toledo ties. Why it Matters: Supreme Court election case and what it means for Ohio. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could impact the future of elections. The stakes are high for Ohio Republicans who say they hope the court's decision removes a key check on their power.
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
Toledo police searching for two missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Fat Pete’s Eatery
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - On State Route 12 in Kansas, Ohio, just outside Bettsville, there’s a seasonal shop called Sun-Days. It’s been open for years. This year, the owners remodeled the attached space that was formerly rented for a carryout and opened a year-round restaurant called Fat Pete’s Eatery.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
wktn.com
Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties
Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
peakofohio.com
New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning
New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
13abc.com
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
13abc.com
Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
13abc.com
Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
wlen.com
The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights
Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
