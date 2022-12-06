ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

South Carolina man sentenced for role in breach at Capitol

By Dan Vasko
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XV5J6_0jZAp0vt00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) — An Anderson man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the country’s Capitol.

George Amos Tenney III, 36, pleaded guilty to interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding back in June of this year.

According to court documents in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Amos made plans in December 2020 to go to the Capitol, writing in a Facebook post: “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building and congress if the electoral votes don’t go right.”

The DOJ said Amos illegally entered the Capitol Building at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 6 and attempted to open the doors to let the rioters inside, making contact with several federal employees in the process, and was able to successfully open one of the doors.

The release states that an officer from the outside had attempted to push the doors closed amid Tenney’s resistance.

The following is a detailed explanation of the events that transpired afterwards, according to the DOJ:

An employee of the House Sergeant at Arms then ran towards Tenney, pushing him aside in an effort to close the door. Tenney grabbed the employee by the shoulder. He and other rioters surrounded the employee, and a heated conversation began. A rioter from outside the doors forced his way inside and pushed the employee of the House Sergeant at Arms away. Tenney, meanwhile, continued to stand in the doorway, and locked arms with a Capitol Police officer who was just outside the doors. He and the officer moved inside, towards the Rotunda. Tenney pushed away the officer’s hand. While in the Rotunda, he yelled, “Stand up, Patriots, stand up!” He then returned to the Rotunda Doors, where he assisted rioters entering the building, patting them on the back and helping them move forward. When another Capitol Police officer entered the area, Tenney pushed him to the side. Tenney ultimately had to be pulled back inside so that the Rotunda Doors could

United States Department of Justice

Tenney was arrested in Anderson on June 29, 2021.

Anderson man indicted on charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

After his prison term, Tenney will be placed on a three-year supervised release and will have to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Tenney is among 900 people that were arrested, spanning nearly all 50 states, for crimes related to the Capitol breach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Murdaugh asks for motive after 1.2M ‘document dump’

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Lawyers for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh filed a motion Tuesday requesting the state to disclose what they will argue Murdaugh’s motive was for allegedly killing his wife and son as both sides prepare for the January murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife and son at […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina man who shot father in head denied parole

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder because he shot his father in the head has been denied parole again. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing it was releasing some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before October 1994, […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina school district employee accused of contributing to delinquency of minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Sunday, the School District of Oconee County was made aware of unusual behavior […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina part of multi-state settlement with CarMax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a multi-state settlement with used car dealer CarMax on Monday, which will require the company to provide additional safety information on vehicles it is selling. CarMax will be required “to disclose open (unrepaired) recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles” prior to […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

How fast is North Carolina’s economy growing? See where it ranks among the world

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee discusses whether to approve incentives to lure new businesses, an economist always reveals the project’s forecast impact on the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). For instance, when the state awarded Toyota $271.4 million in incentives a year ago Tuesday – to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

FEMA Hurricane Ian Recovery Centers open in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working to make sure South Carolina residents impacted by Hurricane Ian have access to assistance. The deadline to apply for assistance is Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The agency has set up Disaster Recovery Centers in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. “Highly trained FEMA personnel […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1.4 million tax rebates issued to South Carolinians in first round, SCDOR reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — More than 1 million South Carolinians have collected their tax rebate, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Wednesday. The department has finished issuing the first round of income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers who filed their individual income tax returns by Oct. 17. According to SCDOR, more than 1.39 […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

SCFCA releases all-state teams & players for 2022 season

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Football Coaches Association (SCFCA) released their all-state teams and players for the 2022 season on Friday afternoon. Below are our local players from Class 5A down to Class 1A. Class 5A: Nathan Thompson – Conway – OL Nathan Schuessler – Carolina Forest WR Daniel Deneen – St. James – […]
WBTW News13

SCBCA high school basketball rankings, December 5

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings were released on Monday. Below are the Top 10 for the boys & girls with our local teams in bold. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Lexington 2. Dorman 3. Goose Creek 4. Byrnes 5. Summerville 6. TL Hanna 7. Conway 8. Sumter 9. Fort […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy