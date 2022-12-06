Read full article on original website
hstoday.us
Testing Environments Help DHS S&T and CISA Secure Transportation Infrastructure
Strengthening and protecting our nation’s critical cyber infrastructure is a monumental task, one that the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) takes seriously. Together with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), S&T is developing and testing new technologies and tools that will help combat daily threats, both physical and online.
TSA is ready for nationwide deployment of its facial recognition system
A hot potato: What started as a limited pilot project to test facial recognition technology could soon become the norm for screening and ID routines in all US airports. At least, that's what the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is planning for next year. The TSA started using its biometric system...
Chinese Students Invent Coat That Makes People Invisible to AI Security Cameras
To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it. By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when...
thefastmode.com
Building Trust and Security for 6G Networks With DPI Featured
The age of 6G is upon us. While actual deployments are still years away, the telecoms fraternity is already rife with talks that revolve around capabilities and technologies never seen before in a wireless network. A lot of attention is also being paid to cutting edge applications such as tactile communications, intelligent internet of medical things, connected robotics and autonomous systems [1] that will be leveraging 6G to redefine our economies and life experiences.
This crazy hacker drone uses Wi-Fi to ‘see through walls’
A group of researchers at the University of Waterloo have turned a $20 drone into a terrifying implication about the future of surveillance. The drone hack, which is being called “Wi-Peep” by the researchers, was presented at the 28th Annual International Conference on Mobile Computing and Networking. The name is deceptively cute, especially when you think about what this thing is capable of.
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
crowdfundinsider.com
Tech Firm Q-CTRL Releases Access to Fire Opal to Improve Quantum Algorithm Performance
Q-CTRL, which claims to be a global leader in infrastructure software for quantum technology, announced the release of Fire Opal, which is described as “a user-friendly software package designed to enable algorithm developers to get useful results from today’s imperfect quantum computers.”. The announcement was “made at Q2B,...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Blockchain and Web3 in 2022: Where Are We? (John Bass, Hashed Industries)
Blockchain and Web3 in 2022: Where Are We? (John Bass, Hashed Industries) Last year, one of the key buzzwords in healthcare was virtual care; in 2020 it was probably telemedicine. In 2019 it was AI, in 2017 and 2018, it was blockchain in interoperability. There are many others of course, and many of these terms are still popular today. It seems, though, that the one term that got pushed most in the background, is blockchain. And that’s a good thing, says John Bass is the Founder & CEO of Hashed Industries (dba Hashed Health), a healthcare-focused venture studio. John is an internationally recognized author and speaker on value-based care, blockchain, and decentralized healthcare technology. He is the co-author of the HIMSS-published book “Blockchain in Healthcare: Innovations that Empower Patients, Connect Professionals and Improve Care.”
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
techaiapp.com
Ambarella Unveils World’s First Centrally Processed 4D Imaging Radar Architecture for Autonomous Mobility Systems
Ambarella, Inc., an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced the world’s first centralized 4D imaging radar architecture, which allows both central processing of raw radar data and deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs — including cameras, LiDAR, and ultrasonics. This breakthrough architecture provides greater environmental perception and safer path planning in AI-based ADAS and L2+ to L5 autonomous-driving systems, as well as autonomous robotics. It features Ambarella’s Oculii radar technology, including the only AI software algorithms that dynamically adapt radar waveforms to the surrounding environment — providing high angular resolution of 0.5˚, an ultra-dense point cloud up to tens of thousands of points per frame, and a long detection range up to 500+ meters. All of this is achieved with an order-of-magnitude–fewer antenna MIMO channels, which reduces the data bandwidth and achieves significantly lower power consumption than competing 4D imaging radars. Ambarella’s centralized 4D imaging radar with Oculii technology provides a flexible and high-performance perception architecture that enables system integrators to future-proof their radar designs.
Ouster to Showcase Digital Lidar Technology and Applications at CES 2023
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced its attendance at CES Las Vegas 2023. Ouster will showcase its latest technology and solutions, including its OS and Digital Flash (DF) series sensors and a new product release, along with select customer and partner applications in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall – Booth #6541. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005343/en/ Ouster to exhibit at CES Las Vegas 2023 from January 5-8 in the LVCC West Hall Booth #6541. (Graphic: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Strengthening Enterprise Cyber Defences with Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) can assist businesses in enhancing incident detection, investigation, and response in light of the sharp increase in cyber-attacks and talent shortage in the industry. MDR offers a potent blend of analytics, technology, and human intelligence to increase cyber resiliency. The C-suite today views cybersecurity from...
Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect
Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
ship-technology.com
Leading cybersecurity companies for the shipping industry
Shipping is a major lifeline for the transportation of global cargo. Cyber threats in the shipping industry have the potential…. Shipping is a major lifeline for the transportation of global cargo. Cyber threats in the shipping industry have the potential to disrupt critical shipping trade routes, leading to a significant economic impact on global trade often running into billions of dollars.
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads Private Round II for GoPlus Security to Build Permissionless Security Services
Binance Labs, the venture capital, innovation and incubation arm of Binance, is pleased “to announce that it is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.”. GoPlus Security claims it is “a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider that covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to build a safer Web3 environment.”
hstoday.us
Defense Department Launches Innovation Pathways Website
The DoD announced significant updates to the Innovation Pathways website that will allow it to serve as a “one-stop shop” for learning how to deliver innovation to the DoD. Located at www.ctoinnovation.mil, this site serves as a gateway for industry, small businesses, students, universities, and other organizations within the Department itself to discover opportunities with DoD organizations and affiliate programs involved in research and development.
