Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline this weekend: Several Saline Stops for Santa, Dance Alliance Presents Nutcracker and More
Has your little one visited Santa yet? Well Santa seems to love Saline this weekend. Here's a look at the events in Saline this weekend. Post your events on our calendar each week to be included in our features. The deadline for our next feature is 2 p.m., Sunday. ...
Get it while it’s hot: Ann Arbor grocery store brings back buffet after 2-year hiatus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor grocery store has brought back a beloved hot food bar after a two-year hiatus. The People’s Food Co-op, 216 N. Fourth Ave., brought back its hot food bar in late November. The bar, popular among the Ann Abor lunch crowd, had been closed since March 2020.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
fox2detroit.com
Wintry mix of snow, rain Friday night in Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - We are kicking off the weekend with a winter weather maker!. It isn't going to be a monster by any means, but it will very likely impact your evening Friday leading into early Saturday morning. Here are the details. We wake up Friday with temperatures hovering right...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
thesuntimesnews.com
"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline
“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore. It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.
Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer
Reading Time: 5 minutes A Moroun-owned concrete company’s request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that’s ... The post <strong>Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer</strong> appeared first on Planet Detroit. Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer was first posted on December 6, 2022 at 3:09 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection
Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
Arab American News
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation to take a position in the private sector
Westland’s longest-serving mayor, Bill Wild, plans to step down at the end of the year to assume his new position as the next president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), a 112-year-old trade association with a non-profit arm. He officially starts his new position in mid-January.
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
An old safe at The Parlour was finally cracked open. Here’s what was inside
JACKSON, MI – John Cuneo was aware of the old safe that sat unopened on the second floor of The Parlour when he took ownership of the business last year. In fact, he said other owners of the longtime, popular Jackson ice cream parlor at 1401 Daniel Road also knew about the safe, but no one could never open it.
thesalinepost.com
SASC Jan/Feb Newsletter now available
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Area Schools to Host 2 Forums on How to Spend $1 Million in Grants
The Saline Area Schools district is hosting two forums to garner input on how the district should spend $1 million in grants. According to the district, it has been awarded $500,000 for mental health resources and $500,00 for safety and security resources. The forums will be held from 4-5 p.m.,...
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
Sparrow Health System joins UM Health to further 'vision of a statewide system'
Leaders from University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Health System spoke on the organizations’ new partnership at a press conference Friday, following a Thursday evening announcement surrounding the deal. The UM Board of Regents approved the agreement at its Dec. 8 meeting after the Sparrow Health System Board of...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Comments / 0