ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police seek help identifying potential suspect in murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for help identifying a potential suspect as it investigates a murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the murder occurred Sunday at a business on Wigmore Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood. At the time, police said someone came to check on the work a man was hired to do, and that man was found dead from a gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

1 shot at gas station in Starke, police say

STARKE, Fla. – A person was shot late Thursday night at a Mobil/Circle K gas station on West Brownlee Street just off US 301 near State Road 16 in Starke, police said. According to Detective Hunter Redding of the Starke Police Department, the person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
STARKE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 found dead inside submerged car in Nassau County retention pond

Two people were found dead Friday inside a car that crashed into a Nassau County retention pond. According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Ford Mustang was found in a pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. The Sheriff’s Office said the car was traveling on Wind Chime Lane, a dead-end road, early Friday morning when it crashed through an area of signage and fenced portion of a retention pond and went into the pond.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Officer involved in crash on I-95 at Race Track Road

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an officer was hospitalized out of precaution Wednesday after a crash on I-95 northbound at Race Track Road. The crash was reported at 7 a.m. The right lane was blocked, according to Florida 511 but has since reopened.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family turns to I-TEAM after loved one’s gravesite vandalized nearly a dozen times over 7 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after their loved one’s gravesite has been vandalized nearly a dozen times over the past seven years. Lauren Holthouse says vandals are responsible for graffiti, damaging crosses and other items, and pouring alcohol on her husband’s gravesite at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New military lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday officially opened a new military lounge at Jacksonville International Airport for active-duty service members. The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former United Service Organization center at JAX — which closed in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Amelia and Fernandina throwback to Dickens

The Annual Dickens on Center Holiday Festival kicks off this weekend on Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach. Members of the community dress in costumes from the Victorian era as an homage to the history of the area while also getting people into a holiday vibe. There are plenty of shopping opportunities along with food, fun and music for the whole family. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. www.ameliaisland.com/dickens.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy