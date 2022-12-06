JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for help identifying a potential suspect as it investigates a murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the murder occurred Sunday at a business on Wigmore Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood. At the time, police said someone came to check on the work a man was hired to do, and that man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO