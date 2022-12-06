Read full article on original website
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Prominent local political donor, businessman found dead in Atlantic Beach was subject of JSO investigation
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A prominent Northeast Florida businessman and well-known political donor has died. According to multiple sources, Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post Office in Atlantic Beach on Thursday night. He was 50 years old. Police said foul play is not...
Mother invites community to memorial service for 13-year-old killed in drive-by
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a local 13-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting while on his way home from a football tryout is inviting the community to his memorial service and funeral. Prince Holland was one of five people who were inside an SUV that was...
JSO releases police bodycam video from exchange of gunfire following traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday posted body-worn camera footage from an exchange of gunfire between police and a man that erupted following a traffic stop in May. On May 26, police stopped a vehicle on Golfair Boulevard near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue. Police...
Attorney: JSO officers went ‘too far’ during traffic stop involving Navy veteran who says he was profiled
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After viewing body-worn camera video of a traffic stop involving a Navy veteran who claims he was racially profiled by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, legal experts are weighing in on the officers’ actions. There are two sides to this story. Driver Braxton Smith said...
Jacksonville police seek help identifying potential suspect in murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for help identifying a potential suspect as it investigates a murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the murder occurred Sunday at a business on Wigmore Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood. At the time, police said someone came to check on the work a man was hired to do, and that man was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
Bodycam footage shows moment leading to ax-wielding man being shot by Jacksonville officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday released police body-worn camera footage that was taken in April, when a man who was wielding an ax was shot and killed by an officer. It happened on April 21, when the Sheriff’s Office said police were called to...
1 shot at gas station in Starke, police say
STARKE, Fla. – A person was shot late Thursday night at a Mobil/Circle K gas station on West Brownlee Street just off US 301 near State Road 16 in Starke, police said. According to Detective Hunter Redding of the Starke Police Department, the person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
2 found dead inside submerged car in Nassau County retention pond
Two people were found dead Friday inside a car that crashed into a Nassau County retention pond. According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Ford Mustang was found in a pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. The Sheriff’s Office said the car was traveling on Wind Chime Lane, a dead-end road, early Friday morning when it crashed through an area of signage and fenced portion of a retention pond and went into the pond.
Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
JSO: Officer involved in crash on I-95 at Race Track Road
A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an officer was hospitalized out of precaution Wednesday after a crash on I-95 northbound at Race Track Road. The crash was reported at 7 a.m. The right lane was blocked, according to Florida 511 but has since reopened.
I-TEAM: Woman who claimed to be rental scam victim now charged with lying, grand theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two months after a woman who asked the News4JAX I-TEAM for help - claiming she’d been ripped off in a rental scam - is now accused of making it all up. Lori Beth Hyman was arrested Thursday morning charged with felony grand theft, trespass and...
Family turns to I-TEAM after loved one’s gravesite vandalized nearly a dozen times over 7 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after their loved one’s gravesite has been vandalized nearly a dozen times over the past seven years. Lauren Holthouse says vandals are responsible for graffiti, damaging crosses and other items, and pouring alcohol on her husband’s gravesite at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard.
Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
Jury convicts estranged husband of killing former US Army soldier from Jacksonville
A federal jury has convicted the estranged husband of a former U.S. Army soldier from Jacksonville in her murder four years ago on a military base. Victor Silvers was found guilty of murdering Sgt. Brittney Mitchell at Fort Campbell in Kentucky and of attempting to murder a man who was visiting her.
New military lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday officially opened a new military lounge at Jacksonville International Airport for active-duty service members. The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former United Service Organization center at JAX — which closed in...
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
Putnam County man who stabbed 16-year-old girlfriend over 120 times found guilty of murder
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A two-day trial this week ended in the conviction of Anthony Foxx, who was charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of his 16-year-old girlfriend. According to prosecutors, Foxx, who was 19 years old at the time, stabbed his girlfriend more than 120...
Amelia and Fernandina throwback to Dickens
The Annual Dickens on Center Holiday Festival kicks off this weekend on Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach. Members of the community dress in costumes from the Victorian era as an homage to the history of the area while also getting people into a holiday vibe. There are plenty of shopping opportunities along with food, fun and music for the whole family. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. www.ameliaisland.com/dickens.
‘I feel blessed’: Hundreds in need receive cold-weather gear through local clothing drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers gave away thousands of sweaters, jackets, blankets, long-sleeved shirts, even socks and shoes, on Wednesday to keep people warm during the winter at the annual Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive. For one local veteran, the event was a game-changer. Gregory Howard, a Vietnam War veteran,...
