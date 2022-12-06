ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man takes car from unconscious man, runs over him: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police still don’t know what caused a man to pass out at a Whitehaven gas station last week, but they say a thief took advantage of the man’s condition, stole his car, and ran over him with the vehicle. Investigators said Travis Brown,...
