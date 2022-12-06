Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
Related
wcbu.org
Pekin Electoral Board votes to remove Cloyd from the mayoral ballot
The recent turmoil surrounding Pekin city government took another turn Friday afternoon when a split vote of the three-member electoral board voted to remove mayoral candidate Becky Cloyd from the April ballot. “My personal opinion is this is another way to discourage me, because this is more of a financial...
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
wglt.org
Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
wcbu.org
Q&A: Oyler identifies pensions, infrastructure, economic growth among Peoria’s biggest issues
Zach Oyler is seeking another term as an at-large Peoria City Council member, a position he's held for six years. He is one of three incumbents among the 10 candidates running for the five at-large seats around the horseshoe. In an extended conversation with reporter Joe Deacon, Oyler discusses why...
wcbu.org
Cloyd pledges to fight challenges to her Pekin mayoral candidacy
Pekin City Council member Becky Cloyd says she's not backing down from her mayoral campaign in the face of a pair of petition challenges aimed at keeping her name off the ballot. Cloyd, who is joined in the race for the mayor's office by fellow council member Dave Nutter and...
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayoral candidate faces removal from ballot
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Three candidates have filed to become the new mayor of Pekin, but recent developments could mean one of them is eliminated before the ballots even open. Public policy states every candidate running in a local race needs to file the proper paperwork and get it notarized before becoming an official candidate on the ballot. Those filings can then be pulled, reviewed, challenged by anyone. In this instance, objections were raised that parts of Cloyd’s paperwork weren’t completely filled in. She tells us she asked a staffer at the Tazewell County Clerk’s office if all the petition fields were needed for submission, and was told they were not.
wcbu.org
December Safety Network meeting confirms Cure Violence is still on track, focuses on juvenile crime
The December meeting of the Safety Network, a group of community leaders, citizens and law enforcement working to reduce gun violence in Peoria, confirmed the Cure Violence program is still on track to implementation. “I think we’ve answered all of their questions,” said Katy Endress, director of epidemiology and clinical...
wcbu.org
How Jennifer Zammuto addresses the root causes of Peoria's most impressing issues
The Peoria-based Heart of Illinois United Way's focus on education, financial stability, and health gives it a unique vantage point on the ripple effects of the pandemic. As the United Way celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, President Jennifer Zammuto talked to WCBU correspondent Becky Doubleday about how her organization tries to address those issues at the root-cause level. It's the first episode of Doubleday's new podcast, Broad Expressions, featuring conversations with women in leadership from Greater Peoria.
wglt.org
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VA Syringe Services Program Attacks Stigma; Helps Veterans Get to Other Services
A program now available at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Danville is also available around the state; at VA Illiana Health Care out patient centers in Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Mattoon, and Decatur. It’s called a Syringe Services Program. And as VA Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Beth Dinges recently explained to...
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois lawmaker will step down before next General Assembly
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A longtime Central Illinois state legislator has announced he will be stepping down in favor of family and personal commitments once his current term is over. The announcement came on Monday from Bloomington Republican State Senator Jason Barickman. He’s served in the Illinois General Assembly for...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 now hiring multiple positions for next semester
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 schools in Normal are still searching for various positions as the first semester winds down. Thursday, the district held another walk-in job fair at its main office at 1811 W Hovey Avenue in Normal. Unit 5 held the job fair for those interested in substitute teaching, teaching assistant, custodial and food service positions at all schools.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury filed single counts against two area residents in two separate cases this week. Peoria County Court records indicate Travis Close, 32, pleaded guilty during an arraignment Thursday to a Class-X felony charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Close was indicted by...
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
1470 WMBD
Settlement reached between Canton and closed plant’s owner over fire
CANTON, Ill. – The City of Canton has reached a settlement with the parent company of the former International Harvester for the massive fire at the IH plant 25 years ago that burned for days. The Canton City Council agreed this week in favor of the $2.1 million settlement...
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
Central Illinois Proud
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening in Peoria on Sterling Avenue Friday. Owner’s Matt and Angie Hanzel opened their second location in under a year. Open from 8 a.m. until midnight on Dec. 9th, the owners and employees celebrated with a ribbon cutting in...
Comments / 0