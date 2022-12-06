December 11 will be an important day for Blackwell Funeral Home & Crematory of Yanceyville as it holds a grand opening celebration at its new home at 143 Third Avenue in the former Harrelson Funeral Services facility. On Sunday, December 11, 2 – 5 p.m., a grand opening will be held with everyone invited. Guests will be able to tour the spacious building and see what it has to offer. Refreshments will be served and there will be drawings for special prizes: $100 for shopping and a $50 gas card.

YANCEYVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO