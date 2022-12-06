Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas parade downtown road closures, parking information
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday. View your parking options here. · Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
cardinalnews.org
North Danville to be next target for revitalization
The revitalization efforts for Danville’s River District have been largely successful, and now, the city is shifting its focus to other areas, such as the North Main Street corridor. Using the River District as an anchor for revitalization and moving outwards from there was always the plan, said Diana...
WSET
Man arrested following shots fired in the Keysville area of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been arrested and charged following a shots fired incident in Charlotte County on Friday morning. Deputies said they received several complaints in reference to a man firing a weapon in the Keysville area. According to a Facebook post, at that time...
Smith Mountain Eagle
RV site expansion OK’d
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday, Nov. 28, to approve two special use permits that would expand the Halesford Harbor Campground, despite opposition from many residents speaking at public hearings. Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC, on behalf of Stewart Garland, requested to establish a “campground” use through...
wfxrtv.com
Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Life Saving Crew receives grant to upgrade equipment and increase safety
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Life Saving Crew recently received a grant that will allow upgrades of tools and increased safety. The $85,000 from the J.T. Minnie Maud Charitable Trust allowed them to purchase new helmets with eye shields, GoPro cameras, and night vision goggles. They also purchased portable...
WSET
Celebration of Lights carriage rides rescheduled due to rainy weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Due to rain in the forecast, a special event at the Celebration of Lights in Lynchburg has been postponed. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation said carriage rides previously scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights have been rescheduled to rain dates of Dec. 14 and 15. If...
WDBJ7.com
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored for most AEP customers
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
caswellmessenger.com
Blackwell Funeral Home to hold grand opening on Sunday for new facility
December 11 will be an important day for Blackwell Funeral Home & Crematory of Yanceyville as it holds a grand opening celebration at its new home at 143 Third Avenue in the former Harrelson Funeral Services facility. On Sunday, December 11, 2 – 5 p.m., a grand opening will be held with everyone invited. Guests will be able to tour the spacious building and see what it has to offer. Refreshments will be served and there will be drawings for special prizes: $100 for shopping and a $50 gas card.
wfxrtv.com
Seven arrested in Bedford Co. on drug charges
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports the Narcotics unit has arrested seven people on drug charges. Deputies say the seven were arrested on a series of narcotics charges including distribution and possession. In addition to the drug arrests deputies were able to take eight other people into custody who had other various charges.
cardinalnews.org
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
wfxrtv.com
Holiday festivities arrive at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Santa’s sleigh has arrived early at the River Ridge Mall and the holiday spirit is in the air. River Ridge Mall kicks off this year’s Delightfully Campaign. They say this season welcomes a new Santa set, a $600 prize, and a series of performers.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
WSLS
31-year-old woman wanted after attacking cab driver in Lynchburg, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman in connection with a malicious wounding incident. At 7:35 a.m. Thursday, LPD said they responded to an Allied Cab on 12th Street where they found and spoke with the cab driver, who claimed to have been attacked.
