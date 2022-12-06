Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Seeks Tips From The Public On Illegal Elk Shootings In Jackson County
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar...
wpr.org
Wisconsin health secretary Karen Timberlake leaving Evers administration
Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is leaving the Evers administration. Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Friday, saying Timberlake's last day would be Jan. 2, the end of the governors' current term. Timberlake joined DHS in January 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available to Wisconsinites....
Trial ordered for 5 men, including one from Wisconsin Dells, in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A state judge has ordered five men to stand trial on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all of Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts. Judge Michael Stepka ruled Wednesday that evidence presented in a preliminary hearing justified a trial. The trial will take place in Antrim County, where Whitmer’s Elk Rapids vacation home is located and prosecutors say the abduction was to happen.
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
cwbradio.com
Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law
Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote. Wisconsin winters often scare away visitors from the South. But a Nov. 30 glossy magazine feature by journalist, best-selling author and Dartmouth professor […] The post Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WJFW-TV
DNR to enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - A feeding ban will be going into effect in Lincoln County starting on Dec. 12. The ban comes after a five-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in November. State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer...
WSAW
Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Spring Green, 7.0. Mount Horeb, 6.5. Madison, 5.5. Delafield, 4.0.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin's recent drop in gas prices near the top in the U.S.
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin is among the nation's leaders in falling gas prices, according to GasBuddy. Analyst Patrick De Haan said Wednesday that Wisconsin's 85-cent-per-gallon drop from a month earlier was the largest in the U.S. Over a six-month stretch, only Illinois topped Wisconsin's $1.97 decline. Wisconsin was fourth in the...
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment. A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
madisoncommons.org
Dane County’s Farmland Preservation Plan provides farmers with tax incentives and protections on existing farmland
Wisconsin and other states have incentivized farmland preservation to prevent residential and industrial development on agricultural land. Wisconsin’s Farmland Preservation Program incentivizes preservation by helping counties provide landowners with tax credits. The program also develops preservation plans and preservation zoning districts, which are used to reserve designated land for farmland development, according to the Farmland Preservation Program website.
Comments / 0