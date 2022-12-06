Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofit searching for mentors for middle, high school students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg nonprofit is looking for more mentors, making a big recruiting push this holiday season. The mentors will work with middle and high school students. Center for Champions has run a mentorship program for eight years. This year, the executive director said out of...
abc27.com
ACTSO Competition
The greater Harrisburg NAACP ACTSO program provides a platform for Midstate area high school students of African and Latino descent to showcase their academic prowess in various areas of STEM. ACTSO Co-Chair Damali Brunson-Murray shares details of this year’s competition, some of last year’s accomplishments and how students can compete.
abc27.com
York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday that the winning raffle ticket numbers were drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of a fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The two winning tickets, 00194588 and 00185202 were randomly drawn from...
Local philanthropist honored for impact on region
Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
abc27.com
Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
Millionaire Raffle winning Lottery ticket sold at Karns store in Lemoyne, Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County was one of two winners of the latest $50,000 drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing, the Lottery said.
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
Frederick County firefighter killed in 3-alarm fire in Pennsylvania
A Frederick County firefighter was one of two first responders killed in a 3-alarm house fire Wednesday in Schuylkill County, Pa., north of Harrisburg.
School buses from one Dauphin County district to be equipped with license plate readers
More than 120 school buses with the Central Dauphin School District will be made safer this winter, due to a new partnership with local law enforcement and the company Bus Patrol, aimed at preventing drivers from passing stopped school buses. The initiative out of Harrisburg is a new safety program...
echo-pilot.com
Where to see Christmas light displays in Franklin County
Volvo Construction Equipment, 304 Volvo Way, Shippensburg. Drive through the Volvo property and check out construction equipment decked out in lights and decorations. Rhodes Grove Camp, 7693 Browns Mill Road, Chambersburg. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Experience the story of Christmas at this drive-through nativity, which includes five scenes. There...
abc27.com
Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
abc27.com
Pennsylvanian wins chair of Agriculture Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s longest-tenured congressman has a new job in Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania farmers could benefit greatly from it. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R) from State College will be the first Pennsylvanian to act as the chairman of the Agriculture Committee since 1855. “It’s...
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
Haitian cuisine moves into Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marie’s Kitchen has been open and serving Haitian cuisine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg for just over a month. The opening of Marie’s Kitchen has been a long-time dream for owner and chef Marie Hartlaub, and it finally came true just over a month ago. abc27 reporter Bobby Laurie […]
Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police
A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
echo-pilot.com
Want to buy a school? Historic Chambersburg building to be sold at auction
The oldest elementary school in Chambersburg Area School District will be sold at auction this weekend. Thousands of students over a century spent their first school years at Mary B. Sharpe Elementary, until it closed almost 15 years ago. The property's future will depend on who makes the highest bid on Saturday at the sale hosted by Gateway Gallery Auction, Chambersburg.
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
