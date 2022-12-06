ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

abc27.com

ACTSO Competition

The greater Harrisburg NAACP ACTSO program provides a platform for Midstate area high school students of African and Latino descent to showcase their academic prowess in various areas of STEM. ACTSO Co-Chair Damali Brunson-Murray shares details of this year’s competition, some of last year’s accomplishments and how students can compete.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local philanthropist honored for impact on region

Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Where to see Christmas light displays in Franklin County

Volvo Construction Equipment, 304 Volvo Way, Shippensburg. Drive through the Volvo property and check out construction equipment decked out in lights and decorations. Rhodes Grove Camp, 7693 Browns Mill Road, Chambersburg. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Experience the story of Christmas at this drive-through nativity, which includes five scenes. There...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvanian wins chair of Agriculture Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s longest-tenured congressman has a new job in Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania farmers could benefit greatly from it. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R) from State College will be the first Pennsylvanian to act as the chairman of the Agriculture Committee since 1855. “It’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Haitian cuisine moves into Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marie’s Kitchen has been open and serving Haitian cuisine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg for just over a month. The opening of Marie’s Kitchen has been a long-time dream for owner and chef Marie Hartlaub, and it finally came true just over a month ago. abc27 reporter Bobby Laurie […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Want to buy a school? Historic Chambersburg building to be sold at auction

The oldest elementary school in Chambersburg Area School District will be sold at auction this weekend. Thousands of students over a century spent their first school years at Mary B. Sharpe Elementary, until it closed almost 15 years ago. The property's future will depend on who makes the highest bid on Saturday at the sale hosted by Gateway Gallery Auction, Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

