Carlos Rodríguez hoping altered Ineos roster means increased opportunities in 2023

By Alasdair Fotheringham
 2 days ago

Rising Spanish star Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) has recognised that after his breakthrough season in 2022, changes in his team roster for 2023 could well boost his chances to shine next year.

Rodríguez, 21, enjoyed a superb 2022 season, which included third in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana , a stage in Itzulia Basque Country, a stunning solo victory in the Spanish National Championships , seventh overall despite injuries in the Vuelta a España and fifth in both San Sebastián and Il Lombardia.

After a run of consistently good results from February to October and never lacking in ambition, either, Rodríguez told AS recently that he wants to raise his game even further in 2023.

On top of that, he agreed, a reduced number of top riders in Ineos Grenadiers in 2023 could allow him to enjoy a bigger window of opportunity in the Grand Tours.

When AS put it to Rodríguez that the departure of Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz from Ineos Grenadiers over the off-season would boost his status in the team, he agreed, while adding that what mattered the most was racing well regardless.

“That could well be true,” he told the Spanish newspaper. “We’ve got fewer leaders for the Grand Tours, but the important thing is to perform.”

“If I do it well, I’ll have my opportunities and I’ll be able to fight for races. If the opposite is true, I’ll ride for my teammates. Whatever happens, the important thing is that I do it well.”

Parallels are often made between Rodríguez, and another up-and-coming rider seemingly destined to carry the torch for Spain in Grand Tours in the future, UAE Team Emirates' Juan Ayuso . Like Ayuso, Rodríguez made his debut in Grand Tours in the Vuelta a España this year.

But while Ayuso, third in the Vuelta in 2022, has already made it clear that he will be focussing on the Spanish Grand Tour in 2023, Rodríguez has left a window open for both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

“Any new race in which I take part will be great,” Rodríguez told AS . “But every rider dreams of racing the Tour de France someday. Also the Giro. I want to do these things step by step, without going too fast.”

Although Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué has made no secret of his interest in signing Rodríguez for 2024, the Spanish racer refused to be drawn on his plans beyond next season.

“I’m very happy in the team and as the season progresses, we’ll see how it works out,” he said. “I hope that they continue to trust in me for the big races. My calendar has yet to be decided, but hopefully, my objectives and the team’s will work well together.”

Rodríguez recognised, in any case, that racing for a WorldTour team from such a young age – he signed for Ineos Grenadiers at 18 – had worked out very well to date.

“At that point, starting out at WorldTour level was all about adapting myself to what they expected, without any pressure. If I had been in a U-23 team, maybe they would have demanded more. I knew that in Ineos I’d be in good hands, doing what was right for my age.”

Looking back at the 2022 season, in any case, Rodríguez said he had not expected such a good year, but that he had “to take another step forward” in 2023.

“Things went well from the start, right from getting third in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. I felt like a kid when he gets his Christmas presents. Then the rest of the season went well, and after three years of working hard with the team, that was great.”

“In 2023, I have to take another step forward, in terms of feelings and results, so I can fight it out with the best riders of all.”

