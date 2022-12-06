Read full article on original website
Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
Crash in Hernando County leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured: FHP
A crash in Hernando County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two more, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.
Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41
BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
Florida Man, Self-Proclaimed Arsonist, Arrested After Burning Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle Drunk
SPRING HILL. Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after setting a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle on fire and “feeling bad” for doing it, according to deputies. According to deputies, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 operators began receiving several calls regarding a Vehicle
Deputies find vehicle of suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash on Gulf Blvd.
The vehicle of a suspect wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island has been located, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say a 70 year-old male driver from St. Petersburg was operating a burgundy Chrysler Town and Country minivan and involved in the deadly, single vehicle traffic crash in the 6100 block of Central Avenue.
Two From Lakeland Arrested With Illegally Altered Firearms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested, and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver,
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Pinellas County deputies locate pickup truck involved in deadly Treasure Island hit-and-run
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A pickup truck used in the hit-and-run death of a woman trying to cross the street in Treasure Island was found, Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies announced Thursday. Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk Tuesday evening at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th...
HCSO | Road rage shooting leads to a deputy shot
An officer was shot at in a road rage incident, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after Winter Haven woman killed on way to Christmas boat parade
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A man whose wife was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the way to Winter Haven’s Christmas boat parade over the weekend is pleading for the driver to come forward. "Quit cowering and hiding like a coward," said Harold Hagan. Harold Hagan’s new wife Kelly...
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
