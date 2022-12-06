ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measles cases up to 58 in central Ohio, three in partially vaccinated kids

By Orri Benatar, Sarah Szilagy
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health reported a slight increase in measles cases in central Ohio, including an increase in hospitalizations and infections in partially vaccinated children.

As of Tuesday morning, Columbus Public Health confirmed there are 58 cases in its measles outbreak dashboard , up from 56 reported Monday. There are also an additional two hospitalizations, increasing the total to 22. CPH reports no one has died.

More than 70 percent of the cases are in children 5 years old and under, according to the dashboard. Three confirmed cases are in partially vaccinated children, who have received one dose of the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective against infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The full vaccination is 97% effective against the virus.

Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy

The continued spread comes after last week’s announcements that measles exposures were confirmed at four public locations and a confirmed case in Westerville City Schools .

CPH shared the following public locations with confirmed exposures:

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic. It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to Columbus and Franklin County public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.

