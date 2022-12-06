ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOAA, NFWF Announce Record $136 Million for Coastal Resilience

NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced a record investment in projects that will help communities prepare for increasing coastal flooding and more intense storms, while improving thousands of acres of coastal habitats. The funding, in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DOD) and private sector partners, provides more than $136 million to support 88 natural infrastructure projects in 29 states and U.S. territories.
LOUISIANA STATE
Are Electric Substation Attacks the New Normal? Keys to Better Infrastructure Protection

For many Americans, the sabotage of the electric substations in Moore County, North Carolina, was a shock. While we do not yet know all details of the attacks, the reporting has consistently asserted that substation components were badly damaged by gunfire in what appears to be a coordinated and intentional assault. The public statements that followed declaring an emergency and instituting a curfew, and repair estimates of the outage lasting up to five days provided hints to the potential scope of the damage. While the incident is disturbing, it is certainly not without precedent. As a researcher on energy security, I have studied over 5,000 attacks on energy infrastructure worldwide, including many in the United States. While domestic attacks on electric infrastructure are not common, they do seem to be on the rise. They may not be the new normal, but we should be paying attention.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
USCIS ‘Turning the Tide’ on COVID-Driven Backlog of Cases

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a new report that the agency is “turning the tide on its pending caseload” and has stopped its backlog from getting any larger “through an ongoing hiring surge and drive to find new efficiencies in case processing.”. The USCIS Fiscal...
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf Returns Home Following 77-Day Counternarcotic Deployment

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) and crew returned to Alameda, Saturday, after traveling over 18,000 nautical miles during a 77-day counter-narcotic patrol throughout the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Bertholf’s crew conducted multiple boardings of suspected drug-smuggling vessels while patrolling international waters off the coasts of Central and South...
ALAMEDA, CA

