hstoday.us
NOAA, NFWF Announce Record $136 Million for Coastal Resilience
NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced a record investment in projects that will help communities prepare for increasing coastal flooding and more intense storms, while improving thousands of acres of coastal habitats. The funding, in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DOD) and private sector partners, provides more than $136 million to support 88 natural infrastructure projects in 29 states and U.S. territories.
The Other American Jailed in Russia on Marijuana Charges
The case of 61-year-old Marc Fogel has eerie parallels to that of Brittney Griner. But there’s little sign Fogel will be released any time soon.
hstoday.us
Intended U.S. Candidate for the WCO SG Connects with Customs and Trade Stakeholders in Lima, Peru
In November 2022, intended U.S. candidate for the WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders held a number of engagements in Lima, Peru. The trip offered a glimpse into Customs-business partnership in action. Together with U.S. Ambassador Lisa Kenna, Saunders engaged with American Chamber of Commerce leaders in Lima. This engagement allowed...
hstoday.us
Are Electric Substation Attacks the New Normal? Keys to Better Infrastructure Protection
For many Americans, the sabotage of the electric substations in Moore County, North Carolina, was a shock. While we do not yet know all details of the attacks, the reporting has consistently asserted that substation components were badly damaged by gunfire in what appears to be a coordinated and intentional assault. The public statements that followed declaring an emergency and instituting a curfew, and repair estimates of the outage lasting up to five days provided hints to the potential scope of the damage. While the incident is disturbing, it is certainly not without precedent. As a researcher on energy security, I have studied over 5,000 attacks on energy infrastructure worldwide, including many in the United States. While domestic attacks on electric infrastructure are not common, they do seem to be on the rise. They may not be the new normal, but we should be paying attention.
hstoday.us
Coast Guard Navigating Arctic Security Challenges and Maritime Infrastructure Gaps
“Never before has Coast Guard leadership been more important to the Arctic” as the U.S. Coast Guard charts its path forward in the evolving region while maritime security faces challenges ranging from Russia and China to climate change. A government watchdog, though, emphasized that current “gaps in infrastructure exacerbate...
hstoday.us
USCIS ‘Turning the Tide’ on COVID-Driven Backlog of Cases
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a new report that the agency is “turning the tide on its pending caseload” and has stopped its backlog from getting any larger “through an ongoing hiring surge and drive to find new efficiencies in case processing.”. The USCIS Fiscal...
hstoday.us
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf Returns Home Following 77-Day Counternarcotic Deployment
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) and crew returned to Alameda, Saturday, after traveling over 18,000 nautical miles during a 77-day counter-narcotic patrol throughout the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Bertholf’s crew conducted multiple boardings of suspected drug-smuggling vessels while patrolling international waters off the coasts of Central and South...
