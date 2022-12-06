For many Americans, the sabotage of the electric substations in Moore County, North Carolina, was a shock. While we do not yet know all details of the attacks, the reporting has consistently asserted that substation components were badly damaged by gunfire in what appears to be a coordinated and intentional assault. The public statements that followed declaring an emergency and instituting a curfew, and repair estimates of the outage lasting up to five days provided hints to the potential scope of the damage. While the incident is disturbing, it is certainly not without precedent. As a researcher on energy security, I have studied over 5,000 attacks on energy infrastructure worldwide, including many in the United States. While domestic attacks on electric infrastructure are not common, they do seem to be on the rise. They may not be the new normal, but we should be paying attention.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO