FEMA Hosts Third Annual Civil Rights Summit
FEMA hosted its third annual civil rights summit on Nov. 29 and 30, assembling a diverse and experienced lineup of speakers from both the federal family and community organizations to discuss integrating civil rights into our work. In addition to speakers from FEMA, presenters included representatives from nonprofit, federal and...
National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee Members Appointed
President Biden announced the appointment of the following individuals to serve on the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee. The National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC) is the Federal Advisory Committee called for in the National Quantum Initiative (NQI) Act. The NQIAC is tasked with providing an independent assessment of the NQI Program and to make recommendations for the President, Congress, the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) Subcommittee on Quantum Information Science, and the NSTC Subcommittee on Economic and Security Implications of Quantum Science to consider when reviewing and revising the NQI Program. The NQIAC consists of leaders in the field from industry, academia, and the federal laboratories. The NQIAC was first established by Executive Order 13885 on August 30, 2019 and subsequently enhanced by Executive Order 14073 on May 4, 2022, which elevated the committee to a Presidential Advisory Committee.
Testing Environments Help DHS S&T and CISA Secure Transportation Infrastructure
Strengthening and protecting our nation’s critical cyber infrastructure is a monumental task, one that the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) takes seriously. Together with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), S&T is developing and testing new technologies and tools that will help combat daily threats, both physical and online.
Intended U.S. Candidate for the WCO SG Connects with Customs and Trade Stakeholders in Lima, Peru
In November 2022, intended U.S. candidate for the WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders held a number of engagements in Lima, Peru. The trip offered a glimpse into Customs-business partnership in action. Together with U.S. Ambassador Lisa Kenna, Saunders engaged with American Chamber of Commerce leaders in Lima. This engagement allowed...
Coast Guard Navigating Arctic Security Challenges and Maritime Infrastructure Gaps
“Never before has Coast Guard leadership been more important to the Arctic” as the U.S. Coast Guard charts its path forward in the evolving region while maritime security faces challenges ranging from Russia and China to climate change. A government watchdog, though, emphasized that current “gaps in infrastructure exacerbate...
FEMA Announces Community-Driven Relocation Program, Shares Additional Resources for Tribal Communities
The Biden-Harris administration announced the launch of a new Voluntary Community-Driven Relocation program, led by the Department of the Interior, to assist tribal communities severely impacted by climate-related environmental threats. Through investments from President Joseph R. Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the Department of the Interior is...
