2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.

CONCORD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO