Colorado State

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
I-84 eastbound lanes reopen in Eastern Oregon

UPDATE 3: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. OR 245 and Or 204 are also open. Travelers should expect and be prepared for winter conditions. UPDATE 2: I-84 eastbound lanes are now closed at Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) due to the truck crash blocking all lanes near milepost 335, 11 miles West of Huntington.
Multiple Districts calling a snow day

While the Treasure Valley received less snow than predicted, multiple school districts across Idaho and Oregon are calling in snow days. The Basin School District received around 6-8 inches in Idaho City and more in the subdivisions. The roads are too hazardous to drive so a snow day was called.
IDAHO CITY, ID
Two new winter storms head this way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
IDAHO STATE
Road conditions very slick due to rain/snow mixture this morning

BOISE, Idaho — Snowfall is lighter than previously predicted in the Treasure Valley this morning. However, the morning commute will still be very slick and slushy. Drive slow, be cautious and leave plenty of room for cars ahead of you when out on the roads this morning. With temperatures...
IDAHO STATE
More snow headed our way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An approaching storm could stir the air just enough on Thursday that we see a little more sunshine in the afternoon following the morning low clouds and fog. But, any sunshine will quickly transition to increasing clouds as an active storm track will usher in periods of snow starting tomorrow night and it will continue through Friday morning, Please note the Winter Weather Advisory above. This first storm will bring about 1-3” of snow to the Treasure Valley. There could be a little more snow in the foothills. By midday Friday, the mountains could easily see up to 8” of new snow. The Friday morning commute should be slippery.
IDAHO STATE

